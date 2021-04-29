Visitor Restrictions Eased at RiverView Health

As COVID-19 restrictions ease around the state, RiverView Health has determined it is time to allow additional visitors with each patient for added support in the hospital, outpatient and clinics settings.

“While ensuring patients are cared for in a safe and healthy environment is our highest priority, we also recognize that being alone for hospital stays and some clinic appointments can be difficult, so we are working to balance both,’’ stated Dr. Bosun Fashoro, Internal Medicine, regarding the new guidelines that begin today, Thursday, April 29.

The revised visitor policy includes the following:

• Hospital

o Visiting hours are 8 am to 8 pm daily.

o Each patient is allowed up to two visitors or support persons at a time. Visitors may rotate.

o Obstetrics (OB) patient visitors can include the newborn’s immediate family (parents and siblings).

o Visitor restrictions for patients in isolation for COVID-19 remain the same with no visitors due to potential exposure risk.

o For patients at end-of-life, an individualized visitation plan will be made in coordination with the care team.

• Clinic Visits and Outpatient Appointments

o Each patient is allowed up to two visitors.

• Screening and Masking

o Visitors will be screened following current guidelines and must wear a mask at all times when in the facility. Visitors will be provided a surgical mask to wear (preferred), or may wear their own cloth mask.

If you have questions regarding the new policy, please call 218.281.9200.