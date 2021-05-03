Lyle “Dean” Dahlin 91, of Grand Forks and formerly of Karlstad passed away Friday morning, April, 23, 2021 at Kittson Healthcare Nursing Home, Hallock, MN.

Dean was born in Doyon, ND on October 9, 1929 to Gustav and Alice Belle (Mootz) Dahlin. The family later moved to Brocket, ND. After high school graduation, Dean served in the US Air Force. He then attended Mayville State Teachers’ College, where he met and married Eleanor Skold of Mekinock, ND.

Dean lived in and taught school in Fortuna, ND; Towner, ND; Buxton, ND, Tappan, ND and Karlstad, MN. In addition, at various times he served as elementary principal and also coached basketball. Later he did substitute teaching in several schools. Dean also owned and operated a car dealership in Karlstad for many years.

While in Karlstad, Dean was a member of First Lutheran Church, the American Legion Club, the Eagles Club and the Lions Club. After moving to Grand Forks, he drove crew members for the BNSF railroad for several years. Dean enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, storytelling and selling World Book Encyclopedias.

Dean is survived by Eleanor, daughter Cheryl (Ed) Kido of California; sons Greg of Karlstad and Blaine (Molly) of Thief River Falls, MN; sisters Vernae Trudeau of Oklahoma and Germaine Polak of Texas; Grandchildren: Melissa, Ryan, Travis, Ashley, Emily, Natalie, and Cameron; great-grandchildren: Maddy, Emma, Elise, David, Hudson, and Briggs; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marlene Rogers, brother Merlyn, son Kevin and daughter-in-law Susie Dahlin

Funeral arrangements are pending.