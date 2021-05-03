ROSEAU COUNTY (Minn) BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Proceedings April 12, 2021

SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE APRIL 13, 2021 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. CALL TO ORDER The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Chair Daryl Wicklund. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners present were Roger Falk, John Horner, Jack Swanson, Russell Walker, and Daryl Wicklund. Others present were Martie Monsrud, Jeff Pelowski, Joleen Kezar, Daryle Dahl, Sue Grafstrom, Diane Gregerson, Steve Gust, Liz Lund, and Mike Trinka; while those attending through ZOOM were Kristy Kjos, Karla Langaas, Ryan Murray, Cindy Tangen, Russ Anderson, and Bruce Kimmel. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Sheriff Gust requested the addition of a Stonegarden Grant renewal to the Consent Agenda. Assessor Lund requested the addition of a tax court discussion to County Board Items, which would result in the Board closing the meeting pursuant to MN Statute 13D.05, Subd. 3(b). The Board approved the amended Agenda. COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS Commissioner Swanson requested the Board recognize the County Dispatchers for their excellent work as it is currently National County Dispatch Week. Coordinator Pelowski shared a card of thanks from the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in appreciation of the County’s annual allocation; and, shared a Notice of Public Hearing from the Middle-Snake-Tamarac Rivers Watershed District. Commissioner Horner announced that there is a new business going into the Shopko building in Warroad. APPROVE BILLS The Board approved the payment of bills totaling: $860,899.01 DELEGATIONS/BOARD APPOINTMENTS/PUBLIC COMMENTS – NONE CONSENT AGENDA The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the March 23, 2021, Regular Board Proceedings; approved the Application for Exempt Permit for the Warroad/NW Angle Ducks Unlimited; approved the Roseau County Trailblazers 3rd Benchmark in the amount of $31,478.86; approved the Application for Exempt Permit for the LOW Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society; approved the Application for Exempt Permit for the Roseau/LOW Sportsman’s Club; approved the Premises Permit Application, and a Resolution supporting that Application, for the Warroad Community Center; approved a Resolution of Support for the Roseau/LOW Sportsman’s Club Grant-in-Aid Proposal for fiscal years 2021-2022; and, approved the Stonegarden Grant Contract Agreement as presented. PUBLIC HEARING – Consideration of a five-year Capital Improvement Plan (Plan) and issuance of General Obligation Bonds to fund the components of the Plan. Coordinator Pelowski gave a brief overview of the purpose of the Public Hearing. The Board opened the Public Hearing. Bruce Kimmel, Ehlers & Associates, Inc. provided a presentation outlining the components of the Plan. Board Chair Wicklund called for any written comments from the public. Coordinator Pelowski announced there were no written comments received. Board Chair Wicklund then called for any oral comments from the public. Russ Anderson requested clarification from the Board as to where the money will come from if the project costs more than $10 million. In response to Mr. Anderson, Coordinator Pelowski stated that the County has not yet received bids for the project, and that any overruns, in addition to the total principal and interest associated with the bonds, would be included in future County budget discussions. Commissioners Falk and Wicklund commented that they do not agree on the size of the new facility. After a lengthy discussion concerning the scope of the project, the Board closed the Public Hearing. Bruce Kimmel requested Board adoption of a Resolution approving the Plan and authorizing the sale of Series 2021A Bonds. After discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution: 2021-04-03 RESOLUTION RELATING TO APPROVAL OF A CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN AND ISSUANCE OF GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN BONDS, SERIES 2021A BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of County Commissioners (the “Board”) of Roseau County, Minnesota (the “Issuer”), as follows: WHEREAS, the Issuer has published notice of its intent to hold a hearing on the issuance of capital improvement plan bonds under Minnesota Statutes, Section 373.40 (the “Bonds”) and on its proposed Capital Improvement Plan (the “Plan”), at least fourteen (14) but not more than twenty-eight (28) days prior to the date hereof, pursuant to and in accordance with Minnesota Statutes, Section 373.40 (the “Act”); and WHEREAS, the Board held a public hearing on the date hereof on the Plan and on the issuance of the Bonds to finance capital improvements including construction and equipping of a new County highway maintenance facility, and as described in the Act and in the Plan (the “Project”); WHEREAS, the Board has considered the factors described in subdivision 3 of the Act with respect to the Plan. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board hereby a) approves the Plan, and (b) authorizes the issuance of the Bonds in an amount not to exceed $10,000,000 under the Plan. Ehlers & Associates, Inc. is hereby authorized, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 475.60, Subdivision 2, paragraph (9), to prepare and distribute an Official Statement and to solicit proposals for the Bonds on behalf of the County. This Board shall meet on May 25, 2021 for the purpose of considering proposals for the purchase of the Bonds and of taking such action thereon as may be in the best interests of the County. DEPARTMENT REPORTS Highway Maintenance Facility – Construction Manager Contract Assistant Engineer Dahl requested Board approval of a Contract with Contegrity Group, Inc. for a fixed construction management fee of $180,000.00, and on-site supervision costs of $19,200.00 for 2021 and $19,680.00 for 2022. Following discussion, the Board approved the Contract as presented. 2021 Bituminous Projects – Bid Award Assistant Engineer Dahl requested Board approval of the bid submitted by RJ Zavoral and Sons,for construction of the 2021 Bituminous Projects, (SAP 068-615-008, SAP 068-622-006, SAP 068-673-006, and SAP 068-676-006), at a total cost of $2,099,137.00. Following discussion, the Board approved the bid submitted by RJ Zavoral and Sons and authorized execution of the required Contract/Project Agreement. Building Maintenance Old Law Enforcement Center (LEC) Renovation Project Building Maintenance Supervisor Trinka requested Board approval to accept the bid estimate (quote) of $12,800.00, submitted by Rod Wulff Construction, to complete the work at the old LEC. He also requested Board approval to reject the bids previously received by Kraus Anderson, on behalf of the County, for construction of a Project much greater in scope. Following discussion, the Board approved hiring Rod Wulff Construction to perform the work at the old LEC, and to reject the bids previously received by Kraus Anderson. Detention Center – Replacement Lighting Project Building Maintenance Supervisor Trinka requested Board approval to accept the bid estimate (quote) from Northwest Electric to convert the lighting in the Detention Center to LED. Following discussion, the Board approved hiring Northwest Electric for the replacement lighting project at a cost of $17,395.00. COUNTY BOARD ITEMS COVID-19 Pandemic – Update Emergency Manager Grafstrom provided an update on the pandemic; including, a vaccination program and positive case rate update. She noted that approximately 40% of Roseau County residents 16+ years of age have received at least one dose of a vaccine; approximately 80% ofresidents 65+ years of age have been vaccinated; and, Pfizer has requested permission to begin vaccinating 12 – 16 year olds. Commissioner Committee Reports (March 23 – April 13, 2021) Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; Board Work Session; US Representative Michelle Fischbach Meeting; Roseau River Watershed Board; Tax Assessment Meeting(s). Commissioner Horner reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; Board Work Session; US Representative Michelle Fischbach Meeting; Two Rivers One Watershed, One Plan Meeting. Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Roseau County Affordable Housing Fund; NACo Legislative Conference; COVID Communications; Emergency Management COVID Stakeholder’s Meeting; Northwest Emergency Communications Board; Legislative Committee; Roseau Economic Development Authority; Roseau City Council; Operations Committee; Board Work Session; Highway Engineer Discussion with Pennington County; Community Justice Coordinating Committee; SECB Finance; Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative; MCIT Board of Directors Retreat; Team EPIC; MCIT Board of Directors; Two Rivers One Watershed, One Plan Meeting. Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; Board Work Session; US Representative Michelle Fischbach Meeting; LOW Watershed Advisory Committee; Minnesota Rural Counties (MRC). Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; Board Work Session; US Representative Michelle Fischbach Meeting; Highway Engineer Discussion with Pennington County; NWRDC; Two Rivers One Watershed, One Plan Meeting. Tax Court Discussion The Board closed the meeting, pursuant to MN Statute 13D.05, Subd.3(b), to discuss a tax court case. At the conclusion of the closed session, the Board re-opened the meeting. There was no Board action taken. Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the Regular meeting at 11:15 a.m. The next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (May 5, 2021)