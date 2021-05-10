Eunice Waterworth, 89 of Newfolden, MN passed away peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Santa Fe, NM with her loving family by her side. The service to celebrate Eunice’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 10, 2021 at the Karlstad Baptist Church in Karlstad, MN. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Newfolden, MN. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls. Eunice Peterson Waterworth was born at home in rural Stephen, Minnesota on March 27, 1932. She grew up on her Dad’s farm and attended the country school in Eagle Point Township. She attended high school in Crookston, Mn, the Northwest School of Agriculture, where she met her husband, Earl Waterworth (deceased). They were married in June of 1950 and had four children, Jonathan (deceased) wife Marie, Cindy, David (deceased) wife Teri, and Philip, wife Judith. Her children gave her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even some great, great grandchildren. She passed away in her sleep early in the morning of April 30th, 2021 at the age of 89 with her remaining children with her at Cindy’s home in Santa Fe, NM. On January 1, 1949 Eunice accepted the Lord Jesus as her personal Lord and Savior and was vitally interested in spreading the gospel at home and overseas. She farmed with Earl in West Valley Township and was actively involved, raising sheep, registered polled Herefords, a lamb feeder operation, Arabian horses as well as growing wheat, soybeans, and potatoes. In 1995 she was awarded the Top Aggie Alumni award from the Northwest School of Agriculture. She was not just farming and raising a family though. Eunice was actively involved in a gospel string band, 4-H leader, Sunday School teacher and served 20 years as a EMT First Responder for Tri-County Ambulance Service as well as serving on the board of the Quin County Health Services. Eunice served in many areas of her church and on the board of the Agassi Swedish Heritage Society and was currently a member of the Karlstad Baptist Church. She was involved in Steer Incorporated for over 35 years, raising cattle for missionaries on the farm with her husband. She also loved to entertain and provide housing for various missionaries that would come to the church to minister. Eunice loved her music and collected vintage Gibson guitars as well as other musical instruments. Her favorite was still the ukulele. She learned to play as many of them as she could and taught her children how to play, read music and sing. Traveling was another pastime she really enjoyed, having traveled to 32 different states, Washington, DC, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Norway, and Sweden where her Dad was born and raised. Every year for quite a few years her and Cindy would travel to Bellingham, Washington to visit her brother Carl. She really enjoyed those trips! Eunice’s greatest desire was to know that everyone would know Jesus as their personal savior and be assured of eternal life with Him. She loved people and her family and rather than saying goodbye, she always said “I’ll see you later…” Eunice will always be loved by all. Rest in peace Mom. Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com Johnson Funeral Service