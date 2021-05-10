Karen L. Keaveny, 82, East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. She had struggled with various health issues over the past year, and died peacefully in her sleep.

Karen was a generous, devoted, and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandma. Over the years, she worked very dependably and tirelessly in housekeeping at the Grand Forks Air Force Base, the E.G.F. Good Samaritan Nursing Home, and Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. She always had a soft spot and bits of kindness for the military personnel, residents, and patients she served. She took pride in her work and found great joy using her earnings to provide extras for her children and grandchildren.

Karen loved the simple things in life like discovering wild flowers that sprouted up in random places, finding great scores at rummage sales, going to local and nearby Farmer’s Markets (delighting in the Summer’s first ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, and corn-on-the-cob), and exploring/adventuring at mostly regional lakes and parks with her children and later her grandchildren. She was also well-known for making then sharing the best ever dill pickles, along with macaroni and potato salads.

Karen’s husband and years-long companion was Lyle “Pat” Keaveny, who survives her. He is a man of great patience and good cheer who provided her with love, care, and assistance when her health began to deteriorate. And although he always claimed he couldn’t cook – he actually got pretty good at it! Karen’s children and grandchildren will forever be grateful to him for his devotion through difficult, trying times.

Karen is survived by her husband Pat; three children: June (Larry) Kuntz, Grand Forks, ND; Michelle Kozel, E.G.F, MN; and Mark (Robin) Keller, Gilbert, Arizona; step-daughter Terri Dorscher-Land (Tim) of Grand Forks, ND; nine grandchildren; three step-grand-children; one great grandchild; and brother, Kevin Hoisington, Larimore, ND. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Dora Hoisington, Olin, Iowa; brother, Harry “Bud” Hoisington Jr. of Colorado; daughter Catherine “Kathy” Haywood, Jacksonville, Florida; and grandson, Brandon Kozel, Kasilof, Alaska.

Karen will be very dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her kind heart, courage, generosity, and the joy she found in life’s simple gifts will forever be treasured.

In closing, Karen’s family expresses gratitude to Gregory Norman, Norman Family Funeral Director, for his guidance and kindness during this time of great loss.

A Private Memorial Service: Will be held at a later date.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)