Kenneth Allen Sylskar, Sr., 71

Kenneth Allen Sylskar, Sr. passed away at home on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 after courageously battling three different types of cancer intermittently for 33 years. He was 71 years old. Ken was born at the Hallock Hospital in Hallock, MN to Chester and Evelyn (Bouvette) Sylskar. He was raised in Karlstad, MN and baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church. He graduated from Karlstad High School in 1968. After graduation Ken worked at Arctic Cat in Thief River Falls, MN until January 1969 when he volunteered for the draft. He went to Fort Lewis, WA for basic training but was discharged from the Army shortly after he joined due to a medical condition with his eye. Ken met Theresa Stusynski at the Hanson Cafe in Karlstad where she was a waitress. They got married on November 29, 1969 at Assumption Catholic Church of Florian. They lived in Fargo until 1972 when they moved back to Karlstad to raise their two sons. At this time, he bought a business and called it Ken’s Pub. He enjoyed his work there as he was a people person and loved visiting with everyone who came in. Ken also enjoyed working outdoors. He did seasonal work at Dagen Farms, Karlstad Elevator and Drayton Beet Plant. In March 1987 he joined the Marvin Window work force and worked there until his retirement in May 2014. Ken enjoyed watching old movies, camping, playing cards (especially Pinochle), fishing, traveling, and riding his Polaris Ranger. He also enjoyed following sports, especially the Minnesota Twins baseball team and yes, even the Minnesota Vikings! Left to mourn Ken’s death are his wife of 51 years, Theresa; sons Ken Sylskar Jr. and his wife Amy (children Madelyn, Lara and Gretta) of West Fargo, ND, Michael and his wife Kristi (children Dalton and Tyler) of Fargo, ND; parents Ell Kay and Evelyn Spangrud of Karlstad; brother Tom Sylskar of Mandan, ND, sister Lisa (Spangrud) Careme of Greenbush, MN; mother-in-law Rosalia Stusynski; brothers-in-law William (Jody) Stusynski of Minneapolis, MN, Leonard Stusynski of Standquist, MN, Peter (Bonita) Stusynski of Strandquist; sister-in-law Berna (Earl) Pawlowski of Warren, MN. He was preceded in death his father Chester Sylskar; brothers Dan Sylskar and Lee Scott Spangrud; maternal grandparents Charles and Della Bouvette; paternal grandparents Tom and Ellen Sylskar. A mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseau. Visitation one hour prior with interment at Assumption Cemetery. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com Helgeson Funeral Home