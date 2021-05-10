Marie E. Clow, 87

Marie E. Clow was born to John and Savannah (Harvey) Belcher on August 24, 1934 in Ingleside, WV. She was one of 12 children. She spent her early years in Virginia and West Virginia. Her early childhood taught her to be resourceful and appreciative of all she owned. It was also likely the source of her feisty attitude and determined spirit. In 1954 she met a young Navy man, Chuck Clow, who was stationed in Norfolk, VA. After a brief courtship, they were married in a private ceremony on April 10, 1954 in Elizabeth City, NC. They returned to Minnesota to meet Chuck’s family and never left. They spent their 67 years of marriage in the communities of Lancaster, Karlstad and Greenbush, MN. Marie was always most proud of her family–her three daughters, Kathy, Janet, and Wanda, and later her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They adored her as much as she adored them and have countless stories to tell. She never forgot a birthday or missed a major event in the lives of those she loved. She was also the first to sign up for a game of baseball in the yard, a good board game or a shopping trip. She remains notorious for her Easter baskets and ice cream buckets of Christmas treats. Marie had a servant’s heart. She faithfully served her church by cleaning, preparing meals or helping with VBS. She approached even the smallest tasks with tenacity and would never leave a job unfinished. Her grandchildren never left her home without a home-cooked meal, clean laundry and a bag of her infamous chocolate-covered cherries or sugar cookies. Meeting the needs of her family was always her means of loving them best. In short, she was deeply loved and is greatly missed. Marie passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau at the age of 86. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Chuck Clow, and her 3 daughters and their families: Kathy (Curt) Ongstad, Sarah (Chris Falter), Seth (Sarah)-Edwin and Emmett, Jordan, Joanna (Sean Schneider), Ethan (Christina)-Julia, Drew and Emma (Zach Bahr). Janet (Jeff) Muirhead, Elijah (Kelly)-baby girl on the way. Wanda (Brett) Dallager, Allison (Stoene Spilde), Blake. Funeral services will be held May 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the United Free Lutheran Church of Greenbush, MN, with visitation one hour before the service. Interment services will be held at the Bethel Lutheran Cemetery of Greenbush following services. Collins Funeral Home will be assisting the family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.collinsfunerals.com Collins Funeral Home