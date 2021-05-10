Sheldon Carlson, 93, of Lancaster, Minnesota passed away at Kittso Memorial Healthcare Center in Hallock, Minnesota on Friday, April 30, 2021. Carl Sheldon Carlson was born April 15, 1928 in Humboldt Minnesota to Carl J. and Helvie (Johnson) Carlson. As an infant, Sheldon moved with his family to Lancaster and grew up there. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and graduated from Lancaster High School in 1946. Sheldon attended NDSU for a year and played on the football team. He served in the Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953. On October 22, 1955 he was united in marriage to Lorraine Spilde at the Eidsvold Lutheran Church in Halma. They owned and operated Carlson’s Store in Orleans, Minnesota for a short time before Sheldo began his career with Standard Oil Company that lasted over 30 year. He was a member of Sion Lutheran Church and served on the board. He was a member of the American Legion, Lion’s Club, and Lancaster Businessmen’s Association. He served on the Lancaster School Board, Kittson Memorial Hospital Board and Tri Valley Opportunity Council. Sheldon and Lorraine enjoyed bowling, golfing and square dancing. They loved to travel and spent 20 winters in Apache Junction, Arizona. Sheldon was a member of the Riverview Cemetery Association and served as caretaker for several years. Lorraine passed away on February 7, 2020. Sheldon is survived by his children; Jeanne (Bob) Laude, Lancaster, Jim of Silver City, NM, Cindy (Steve) Sandahl, Warroad, MN, Carley McDonald, Fort Myers, FL and Dan (Michelle), Bemidji, MN; grandchildren, Nathan (Heidi), Natalie (Jayson) Travis, Tyler, Nick (Komal), Toni, Alex, Christopher, Justin, Molly and Bill; 10 great grandchildren; a sister, Audella Stamnes, Hallock; and a brother, Lee (Joanne) Carlson, Plymouth, MN; sisters-in-law, Margery Stenberg and Darlene Carlson. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers, William, Duane and Gerald; and sisters, Virginia Pearson and Doreen Barry. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Sion Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday for one hour prior to the service. Kathy Levenhagen SAM, presiding. Kris and Don Thorlacius, duet; Dianne Rice, organist. Casket bearers will be Dean Carlson , Kyle Carlson, Bill Taylor, John Carlson, JayDean Stamnes, Alex Sandahl. Military honors will be accorded by the Lancaster American Legion. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock. Austin Funeral Chapel