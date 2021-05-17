Badger (Minn) School Board Proceedings

Regular Meeting Monday, April 12, 2021 7:30 PM Band Choir Music Room ( Room 2 being used for COVID-19 social-distance spacing guidelines) 110 Carpenter Ave. Badger, Minnesota 56714 Minutes of Regular Meeting 1. Call to Order at 7:31 P.M. 1.1. Pledge of Allegiance 1.1.a. Opening Statement by Board Chair (or designee) regarding general process for this remote School Board Meeting during COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic. 1.2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jodie Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson Cari Dostal attended Via Zoom. All other board members attended in-person. 1.3. Administration: Kevin Ricke, Shena Brandt and Stacey Warne 2. Visitors Present: Jason Splett from ICS and Tommy Dann Visitors Via Zoom: Jackie Simmons, Sherry Verbout, Ryan Bergeron, and Gretchen Lee 3. Recommendation to add and/or remove items to the agenda from Board Members or School Administrators 3.1. Question raised from community member: Does the Joint Sports Co-op invoice each school differently now that the Athletic Shuttle Driver Route is split this year? Badger provides/hires the 3:15 p.m. trip, and then, GMR provides/hires the 5:45 p.m. trip. In previous years one GMR-employed driver completed both the 3:15pm and 5:45 p.m. trips. 4. Approval of Agenda 4.1. A motion was made by Member Rhen to approve the agenda for the Monday, April 12, 2021 Regular School Board Meeting as presented/amended. Seconded by Member Swenson. U.C. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jody Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 5. Minutes 5.1. A motion was made by Member Davy to approve the minutes of the Regular School Board Meeting held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 as presented/amended. Seconded by Member Olson. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jody Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 6. Consent Agenda 6.1. Pay Bills: A motion was made by Member Rhen to approve the payment of bills check #60964 through check #61040 for a total of $87,401.19 as listed, Purchasing Card electronic payments dated April 3, 2021 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Seconded by Member Olson. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jody Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 7. Communications 7.1. Facility Assessment and Long-Term Facility Maintenance (LTFM) Plan Services Agreement with ICS-Builds (Innovate, Collaborate, Sustain-Builds) is agenda item #9.1. Presenter: Jason Splett with ICS-Builds Consulting. With this agreement the district will receive digitalized records. It is $5,000 for the first year and $1,700 per year after. 7.2. What is the next step of the Badger School District exploring the potential future purchase of the Badger Area Arena? 7.3. Buildings and Grounds 7.4. Superintendent 7.4.a. Director Jodie Davy and Director Brent Olson and Kevin Ricke attending MSBA Phase III two-part virtual workshop. There is a phase IV opportunity coming up on-line. The workshop takes place over 2 days in the evening or in the morning. 7.4.b. Newly issued Board of Education email addresses: Timeline to complete transition to @badger.k12.mn.us email accessed through the school website and/or Microsoft Outlook? 7.4.c. Special Education Teacher for SY2021-22: Vacancy has been re-listed on EdPost as well as our school website. Another set of advertisements in area newspapers forthcoming. 7.4.d. ISD 2683 approved discontinuing the two-fifths (forty percent) portion of the shared School Social Worker position for next SY2021-22 at their March 29 Special Board Meeting. 7.4.e. Group Health Insurance Transparency Act (HITA) Bid Opening for Badger ISD 676 completed Friday, April 9 at 1:30pm. 7.4.f. ESSER II (round 2): Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief allocation for Badger School is approximately $82,821. Future ESSER III (round 3) to be determined. 7.4.g. Badger School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report 7.5. Dean of Students 7.5.a. Student Enrollment 7.5.b. Eight students with Parents attended Kindergarten Round Up on April 6. We are expecting nine students in Kindergarten next fall. 7.5.c. Spring Coaches for Baseball, Golf, Softball, Track & Field 7.5.d. Important Dates 7.5.e. Wolf Ridge Update 7.5.f. Revised Prom and Graduation Planning Guidance during COVID was released March 24 7.6. Business Manager 7.6.a. Update on Interest Earning Rates for Certificate of Deposits. Renewals are agenda items 9.2 and 9.3 8. Reports 8.1. Accept Donations: A motion was made by Member Rhen, to accept the following donations. Seconded by Member Davy. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jody Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 8.2. Accept Cash Report: A motion was made by Member Rhen to accept the cash report through February 28, 2021 subject to audit. Seconded by Member Swenson. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jody Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 8.3. Accept Fiscal Quarter 3 Report: A motion was made by Member Swenson to accept the Badger School District FY 21 Third Quarter Budget Report subject to audit. Seconded by Member Olson. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jody Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 9. Proposed Resolutions 9.1. Facility Assessment and LTFM Services Agreement: A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve entering into a Facility Assessment and Long-Term Facility Maintenance Planning Service Agreement for $5,000 with ICS-Builds Consulting. Seconded by Member Davy. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jody Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 9.2. Border Bank CD Renewal: A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve renewal of a $200,000 Certificate of Deposit from Border Bank at 12 months and .35%. Seconded by Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jody Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 9.3. Citizens State Bank CD Renewal: A motion was made by Member Davy to approve renewal of a $203,725.59 Certificate of Deposit from Citizens State Bank at 12 months and .45%. Seconded by Member Olson. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jody Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 10. Motion by Member Olson, seconded by Member Davy to adjourn the meeting at 9:05 P.M. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jody Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. Upcoming Dates: Regular School Board Meeting- May 10,2021 @ 7:30 p.m. in the Music Room. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson Special Meeting with Closed Session Wednesday, April 21, 2021 4:00 PM Band Choir Music Room ( Room 2 being used for COVID-19 social-distance spacing guidelines) 110 Carpenter Ave. Badger, Minnesota 56714 Minutes of Special Meeting 1. Call to Order at 4:04 P.M. 1.1. Pledge of Allegiance 1.2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jodie Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. All in-person attendance. 1.3. Administration: Kevin Ricke 2. Visitors Present: None 3. Approval of Agenda 3.1. A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Rhen to approve the agenda for the April 21, 2021 Special School Board Meeting with Closed Session as presented/amended. U.C. 4. Communications 4.1. Superintendent 5. Proposed Resolutions 5.1. Closing the Meeting: A motion was made by Member Davy, seconded by Member Dostal to close the meeting at 4 :07 P.M. as permitted by Minnesota Statutes, Section 13D.03, Subdivision 1(b) for Labor Negotiations Strategy to discuss and review upcoming labor negotiation topics related to Certified and Non-Certified groups. U.C. 5.2. Re-Open Meeting: A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Rhen to approve to re-open the meeting at 4:45 P.M. upon completion of the closed session portion of the meeting for Labor Negotiations Strategy to discuss and review upcoming labor negotiation topics related to Certified and Non-Certified groups. U.C. 6. Adjourn Motion by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Olson to adjourn the meeting at 5:05 PM. U.C. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson (May 19, 2021}