Jerad A. Dvergsten, 39

A Memorial service for Jerad A. Dvergsten of Greenbush, MN will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment to take place at Moe-Rose Cemetery in Roseau, MN. Jerad Allan Dvergsten died suddenly on Monday, May 10, 2021 at his home in Greenbush, MN at the age of 39. Jerad was born on February 25, 1982 in Roseau, MN to Gary and Natalie (Kvien) Dvergsten, joining his sister, Priscilla. He attended school in Roseau and then in Greenbush, graduating from Greenbush High School in 2000. He grew up on the Stauffenecker turkey farm and played a huge part of the daily operation. He was a natural at operating equipment and enjoyed fixing things. After graduation, Jerad worked at various jobs including at P & J Turkeys, Marvin Windows, Stub’s Auto, and Intercept Industries. In 2017 he began his career at Polaris Industries, eventually scoring his dream job working in Engineering on engines. Jerad had a passion for Demolition Derbies. He made many life-long friends and traveled to many different towns to enter a navy blue Number 23 car or truck (usually with wet paint) into the derby. After some sleepless nights, some derbies went well and Jerad would come home with a trophy and some extra money to put into the next car. Jerad loved being outdoors, hunting deer by bow and rifle, and fishing. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and riding ATVs. He always looked forward to snowmobile trips out to Wyoming and the Northwest Angle. Jerad also enjoyed spending time with his buddies and playing cards at the hunting camp. He adored his nephews and niece and loved joking around with them at family gatherings. Jerad lived his life the way he wanted to and he packed a lot of years into a short time. Jerad is survived by his parents Gary Dvergsten of Roseau and Natalie (Peter) Stauffenecker of Greenbush; sister Priscilla (Garrett) Lee of West Fargo, ND; step-sisters Tammy (Brandon) Stanton of Fargo, ND, Melony (James) Wicklund of Moorhead, MN, Holly (Cole) Hokana of Ellendale, ND; nephews Gavin Lee, Carson Lee, Luc Wicklund, Eric Wicklund, Isaac Wicklund, Braxton Hokana; niece Mia Hokana. Jerad is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jerad is preceded in death by his grandparents Donald and Marlene Kvien, Orville and Vivian Dvergsten; and his uncle Jerome Kvien. Helgeson Funeral Home