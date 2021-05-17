Merlyn Steien, 82

John Merlyn Peder Steien, 82, of Florence, AZ, died Friday, April 30th, 2021. Merlyn (as we knew him) was born in Hallock, MN, on November 6, 1938 to Peder and Mabel (Johnson) Steien. HE graduated from Lake Bronson High School in 1956. At a very young age, he worked on the farm owned by the Steien Brothers and later for the Diamond Farms of Humboldt, MN. After a year of college, he worked in the Iron Mines and was then drafted into the United States Army Heavy Weapons Division where he served from 1961-1963. After serving in the military, he returned to Minnesota, worked for Honeywell and then purchased and operated Steien’s Standard and 37th St. Tire & Auto in Rochester, MN and Preston NAPA in Preston, MN. After living the majority of his life in the Rochester, MN area, he and his wife purchased a Motor Home and enjoyed spending winters in Florence, AZ eventually making Florence his permanent home. He was a hardworking, industrious, helpful, honest, generous man and good brother who loved driving fast cars. He enjoyed hunting and four wheeling and generally spending time outdoors with family and friends. Most recently, he was thrilled to be a part of the Cowboy Church in Casa Grande because of the Bible teaching and music that he loved. Merlyn is survived by his wife Micky Steien of Florence, AZ; his son Mike (Sylvia) Steien of Chatfield, MN; his daughter Marly (Jeff) Perschbacher of Sterling, Alaska; two grandsons Joet Steien of Fort Lewis, WA and Nick Steien of Chatfield, MN; sister Carolyn (Mel) Werth of Baxter, MN; brother Larry (Sharon) Steien of Karlstad, MN; and sister Pam Steien of Tucson, AZ. A celebration of life was held at Pinal County Cowboy Church in Casa Grande, AZ. An interment will be held at Preston Veterans’ Cemetery in Preston, MN in July.