Robert E. Jerik, 82

Robert E. Jerik, age 82 of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

Robert Emil Jerik was born on August 28, 1938, the son of Emil and Margaret (Goosen) Jerik. Robert attended school in Euclid and Fisher, MN and graduated from Fisher High School. On August 2, 1962 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Straus in Euclid, MN. Robert was employed with several area farmers, Kenny’s Standard, Gill’s Mobile Homes and for 45 years with Krueger Farms near East Grand Forks.

Family members of Robert include his wife Dorothy of 58 years, of East Grand Forks, MN; children, Kevin (Sheila) Jerik of East Grand Forks, MN, Kim (Dave) Wasylow of Mekinock, ND, Keith (Brenda) Jerik of Pleasant View, TN, Ken (Terri) Jerik of Grand Forks, ND and Kristi (Dwight) Gerszewski of Grand Forks, ND; grandchildren, Tami Wasylow, Shannon (Cody) Swartz, Kayla Jerik, Jeremy (Ashley) Gerszewski, Casey (Tyler) Jarboe, Jessica Gerszewski and Joseph (Kelsey Kozel) Gerszewski; 4 step-grandchildren, Ben, April, Adam and Georgi Wicks; great-grandchildren, Zackary Steele, Bristol Swartz and Jaylynn Gerszewski; brother-in-law, David (Rita) Straus along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws and one sister.

Blessed Be the Memory of Robert E. Jerik

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart, Hospice of the Red River Valley, or to the charity of choice.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Inurnment: Prairie View Cemetery ~ Euclid, MN

