SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE APRIL 27, 2021 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. CALL TO ORDER The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Chair Daryl Wicklund. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners present were Roger Falk, Jack Swanson, Russell Walker, and Daryl Wicklund. Commissioner John Horner was absent. Others present were Martie Monsrud, Jeff Pelowski, Joleen Kezar, Daryle Dahl, Steve Gust, and Liz Lund; while those attending through ZOOM were Sue Grafstrom, Kristy Kjos, Karla Langaas, Pam Shaw, Cindy Tangen, and Bruce Kimmel. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Sheriff Gust requested the addition of a Body Worn Camera Policy and a City of Greenbush Policing discussion to Department Reports. Assessor Lund requested the addition of a tax court update to County Board Items, which would result in the Board closing the meeting pursuant to MN Statute 13D.05, Subd.3(b). Commissioner Walker requested the addition of a 2019 tax-forfeited land sale discussion to County Board Items. Coordinator Pelowski requested deleting the Building Maintenance Department Report, due to Building Maintenance Supervisor Trinka’s absence, and deleting the American Connection Corps discussion due to Commissioner Horner’s absence. The Board approved the amended Agenda. COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS Coordinator Pelowski shared a card of thanks from the Roseau Women of Today in appreciation of the recent COVID Grant funding allocated to their club; notified the Board that a request has been received from the Roseau Ministerial Association to again hold the National Day of Prayer observance ceremony in the Courthouse front parking lot on May 6th at 5:15 pm; and, shared a letter from the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) regarding a positive Desk Review issued by OSA for the County’s 2019 Audit. Assessor Lund commented that the Valuation Notice appeal process has been completed resulting in only five appeal requests. APPROVE BILLS The Board approved the payment of bills totaling $207,344.13. In addition, the Board approved a forthwith payment to Northwest Minnesota Multi-County HRA, in the amount of $10,000.00, for the County’s contribution to the countywide Affordable Housing Down Payment Assistance Program. DELEGATIONS/BOARD APPOINTMENTS/PUBLIC COMMENTS – NONE CONSENT AGENDA The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the April 13, 2021, Regular Board Proceedings; approved two donations to the Veteran Services Office; approved the 2020-2021 Emergency Management Grant Agreements; approved an Advertisement to Hire a Family Based Services Worker; and, approved an Advertisement to Hire an Office Support Specialist. DEPARTMENT REPORTS Assessor Retainer Agreement – Appraisal Services Assessor Lund requested Board approval of a Retainer Agreement for Appraisal Services with Patchin Messner Valuation Counselors (PM). The Memorandum of Understanding concerning the engagement of PM would be for the purpose of rendering valuation consultation and/or appraisal reports for the Central Boiler property. Following discussion, the Board approved the Agreement as presented. Application(s) for Property Tax Abatement Assessor Lund requested Board approval of two payable 2021 property tax abatements, as the parcels were inadvertently assessed as non-homestead properties. Following discussion, the Board approved the abatements by a 3-0 vote with Commissioner Swanson abstaining due to a possible conflict of interest. Sheriff Body-Worn Camera Policy Sheriff Gust requested Board approval to set a Public Hearing regarding a proposed written policy for the use of body-worn cameras, as Minnesota Statutes 626.8473 requires local law enforcement agencies to provide an opportunity for public comment prior to adopting such a policy. Following discussion, the Board approved setting the Public Hearing for 9:00 a.m., May 25, 2021. Greenbush Policing – Discussion Sheriff Gust stated that discussions have taken place with the City of Greenbush concerning part-time (20 hours a week) policing to be provided by the County. The Board consensus was to request a written proposal from the City that includes a policing schedule and payment for services. Commissioner Wicklund will attend the next Greenbush City Council meeting to continue the discussion. COUNTY BOARD ITEMS COVID-19 Pandemic – Update Commissioner Swanson provided an update on the pandemic based upon the information presented at the April 26, 2021, Emergency Management COVID Stakeholder’s weekly meeting; including, vaccination program and positive case rate updates. He noted that approximately 45% of Roseau County residents 16+ years of age have received at least one dose of a vaccine; approximately 83% of residents 65+ years of age have been vaccinated; LifeCare Public Health has given 6,513 vaccinations; there were 29 positive COVID cases in Roseau County last week and one death; and the cumulative totals for the County are 1,951 positive cases and 19 deaths. County Facility Financing Options Bruce Kimmel, Ehlers, presented options available to the County to finance the proposed highway maintenance facility in the event that a valid “reverse referendum petition” is received by the County prior to the May 13, 2021, submittal deadline, (ie. a valid petition would request a Countywide election concerning the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) and General Obligation (GO) Capital Improvement Bonds that were authorized by the County on April 13, 2021). Following discussion, there was no Board action taken. County Engineer Discussion Coordinator Pelowski provided handouts for discussion; including, a revised Hiring Timeline; revised County Engineer Advertisement to Hire; and, a revised Agreement for Highway Engineer Services with Pennington County. Following discussion, the Board approved the revised Highway Engineer Services Agreement contingent on Pennington County’s approval. In addition, Board consensus was to proceed with the proposed Hiring Timeline and Advertisement to Hire. Commissioner Committee Reports (April 13 – 27, 2021) Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Social Services Board; Roseau River Watershed Board. Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Jadis Township Board; National Association of Counties (NACo) Community, Economic, Workforce Development Committee; Association of MN Counties (AMC) Board of Directors Meeting; Emergency Management COVID Stakeholder’s Meeting(s); Social Services Board; AMC Bridging Divides Meeting; AMC Research Committee; Northwest Emergency Communications Board Strategic Planning; AMC Government Relations Legislative Session Update. Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Roosevelt City Council; Social Services Board. Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Quin County Meeting; Social Services Board. 2019 Tax-Forfeited Land Sale Commissioner Walker requested clarification from Auditor/Recorder Monsrud regarding a tax-forfeited land sale to Moranville Township in 2019. Following discussion, this item was deferred to the May 11, 2021, Highway Committee Meeting. Auditor/Recorder Monsrud provided a spreadsheet for the Board to review prior to that meeting. Tax Court Discussion The Board closed the meeting, pursuant to MN Statute 13D.05, Subd.3(b), to discuss a tax court case. At the conclusion of the closed session, the Board re-opened the meeting. The Board directed the Tax Court Committee to enter into negotiations as directed in the closed session. Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the Regular meeting at 10:55 a.m. The next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (May 19, 2021)