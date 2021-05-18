Lake of the Woods (Minn.) List of Tax-Forfeited Land

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN; that the parcels of land described in the List of Tax-Forfeited Land that is contained herein shall be sold to the highest bidder at public sale. The sale will be governed by the provisions of MS 282.01 and by the resolution of the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners authorizing the sale. The resolution reads as follows: Resolution The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and carried unanimously the following: TAX FORFEITED LAND SALE RESOLUTION NO. 21-04-01 WHEREAS; the County Board of Commissioners of the County of Lake of the Woods, State of Minnesota, desires to offer for sale certain parcels of land that have forfeited to the State of Minnesota for non-payment of taxes, and WHEREAS; said parcels of land have been viewed by the County Board of Commissioners and have been classified as non-conservation lands as provided for in Minnesota Statutes 282.01. WHEREAS; that the basic sale price of each parcel on the List of Tax-Forfeited Land has been reset by the County Board of Commissioners and are on file with the County Auditor/Treasurer; NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED; that the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners hereby certify that the parcels of tax-forfeited land listed on the List of Tax-Forfeited Land be approved and the authorization for a public sale of this land be granted, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 282.01; BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED; that the sale of said Tax-Forfeited Land will be held in the Lake of the Woods County Commissioners Room, at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021 by the Lake of the Woods County Auditor/Treasurer; for not less than the basic sale price and that all sales shall be in full payment at the time of the sale. I certify that this is a true and complete copy of the original thereof, which is on file and of record in the Office of the County Auditor/Treasurer, Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota. DATED at Baudette, Minnesota this 27th day of April 2021. Lorene Hanson, County Auditor/Treasurer Information about the sale of tax-forfeited land in Lake of the Woods County can be obtained at the office of the County Auditor/Treasurer: Address – 206 8th Ave SE Suite 260, Baudette, MN 56623; Phone 218-634-2836. TERMS FOR THE PUBLIC SALE OF TAX FORFEITED LAND IN LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY PUBLIC SALES: All tax forfeited land is offered at public auction and sold to the highest bidder. The minimum bid acceptable is the basic sale price that is shown on the list of tax forfeited land. The basic sale price is equal to or lesser than the assessed/appraised value and may include additional charges for unpaid special assessments or timber values as appraised by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. PARCELS NOT SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION: Parcels not sold at a public sale may be purchased after the public sale by paying the basic sale price of the parcel. The basic sale price cannot be changed unless the parcel is re-appraised, republished, and again offered at a later public sale. FEES: The following fees will be collected at the time of sale: State Assurance Surcharge, 3%; State Deed Fee, $25; Deed filing fee, $25.00; Deed Recording Fee, $46.00; Well Disclosure Certificate, $50 (if applicable); and State Deed Tax, equal to the greater of $1.65 or 0.33% of the basic sale price. PAYMENT TERMS: CASH—FULL PAYMENT AT TIME OF SALE. Payment includes timber value and certified special assessments to county. SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS: Any special assessments certified to the county, prior to or after forfeiture, are included and must be paid by the purchaser as part of the basic sale price. It is the responsibility of the prospective buyer to contact the appropriate city to determine any special assessments not certified to the county and that may be subject to further assessment thereof. CONDITIONS: Sales are subject to the following restrictions on the use of the properties: existing leases, building codes and zoning laws, and easements obtained by any government subdivision or agency thereof for a public purpose. The assessed/appraised value does not represent a basis for future taxes. All property is sold “as is” and may not conform to current local building and zoning ordinances. Lake of the Woods County makes no warranty that the land is “buildable”. All sales are final, and no refunds or exchanges are permitted. Lake of the Woods County is not responsible for location or determining property lines or boundaries. Access to the property is the responsibility of the buyer. *Lake of the Woods County is unaware of any known hazardous substances or petroleum products having been placed, stored, or released from or on the real property by any person in violation of any law, nor of any underground storage tanks having been located on the real property at any time. Lead Warning Statement: Every purchaser of any interest in residential real property on which residential dwelling was built prior to 1978 is notified that such property may present exposure to lead from lead-based paint that may place young children at risk of developing lead poisoning. Lead poisoning in young children may produce permanent neurological damage, including learning disabilities, reduced intelligence quotient, behavioral problems, and impaired memory. Lead poisoning also poses a particular risk to pregnant women. *Lake of the Woods County is unaware of any known hazards or risk assessments on or available for applicable sale properties. Radon Warning Statement: The MN Dept. of Health strongly recommends that ALL homebuyers have an indoor radon test performed prior to purchase or taking occupancy and recommends having the radon levels mitigated if elevated concentrations are found. Elevated radon concentrations can easily be reduced by a qualified, certified, or licensed, if applicable, radon mitigator. Every buyer of an interest in residential real property is notified that the property may present exposure to dangerous levels of indoor radon gas that may place the occupants at risk of developing radon-induced lung cancer. Radon, a Class A human carcinogen, is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the second leading cause overall. The seller of any interest in residential real property is required to provide the buyer with any information on radon test results of the dwelling. *Lake of the Woods County is unaware of any radon testing, records, concentration levels, or mitigation systems on or available for applicable sale properties. TITLE: PROOF OF OWNERSHIP: The buyer will receive a receipt at the time of the sale. The Department of Revenue will issue a State quitclaim deed after full payment is made. A State deed has the characteristics of a patent from the State of Minnesota. SETTLEMENT IS FINAL: No warranties as to physical condition of the property have been made by Seller, its Employees or Agents; any warranties of physical condition of the property are void. The Seller, its Employees or Agents, have no further responsibility or liability with respect to the condition or management of the property. FOR ALL LAND NOT IN A PLATTED SUBDIVISION: There are restrictive covenants required for marginal lands and wetlands including lands in Auditor’s Subdivisions (see Minnesota Statutes Section 103F.535, Subd. 2; and Section 282.018, Subd. 2.) FORMER OWNERS: Must pay the purchase price or the amount of delinquency, whichever is more, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 282.01, Subd. 7; Section 282.012; and Section 282.241. IN ORDER TO PROTECT YOUR LEGAL INTERESTS, WE RECOMMEND THAT YOU CONSULT WITH YOUR ATTORNEY ON LEGAL MATTERS. Publish May 19, 26, 2021