Darryl McLean Larson, 85

Darryl McLean Larson

U.S. Army Veteran (SP 4)

11/23/35 – 4/30/21

Darryl McLean Larson was born in Greenbush, Minnesota on November 23rd, 1935 to Palmer and Lillian Berthine (Severson) Larson. Darryl died peacefully on April 30, 2021 surrounded by family at his daughter’s home after a short battle with cancer. He was the middle of five children: Carlyle, LaVoi (Thun), Darryl, Naomi “Camille” (Lorbiecki) and Evangeline “Vangie” (Carlson). Darryl grew up in Karlstad, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church in Karlstad and graduated from Karlstad High School in 1953. Darryl married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Seng, in 1958. He then served in the Army as a cryptographer in Japan from 1958 to 1960. Upon discharge, he completed his education degree at the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks. Darryl then worked as a teacher, school administrator and coach in numerous communities before settling in Fisher, Minnesota where he and Barbara raised their three children. Following his career in school administration, Darryl and Barbara moved to the Twin Cities where he made his second career working for the Minnesota Department of Labor. At the time of his death, they were both retired and living in Edina, Minnesota.

Darryl was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Carlyle; sisters, Camille and Vangie; brothers-in-law, Douglas “Buddy” Thun, Patrick Seng and Lawrence Lorbiecki, along with uncles and aunts. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Greg and Lisa (Nusz) Larson and their sons Lukas and Noah; daughter, Lisa and Andrew Hanson and their daughters Amanda and Aspen; and daughter Ann and Jeff Kvant and their children Adam, Hannah, Claire and Emma; his sister LaVoi Thun, sisters-in-law Lila Larson, June Seng, Susan Kolstad, Margaret “Peggy” Collins and Jennifer Lee, and brothers-in-law Donnie Carlson, Mark Kolstad, Jay Collins and Dan Lee, and nieces and nephews. Darryl loved going for walks, watching old movies, and driving in search of new and unique places to sample local cuisine. Darryl was a loving father who adored his grandchildren and enjoyed every opportunity to attend their activities. He was a man of strong faith and love of country. Darryl was his wife’s primary caregiver for the last 7 years of his life, earning him the family title of “Superman”. In accordance with his wishes, a celebration of life will be held for the immediate family at Fort Snelling with military honors. Cremation has been afforded. Memorials may be sent to: The Larson Family, C/O Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel, 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 for the Mount Olivet Adult Day Program.