American Pickers to film in Minnesota
The American Pickers are excited to return to Minnesota! They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit
television series throughout your area in July 2021.
We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing very uncertain times. We at
American Pickers are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for
safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC. While we plan to be in Minnesota this July, we will continue to
re-schedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many
collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking!
AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The
History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable
antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind
them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten
relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give
historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the
way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something
they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.
The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or
someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the
better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location, and description of the
collection with photos to:
[email protected] or call 855-OLD-RUST.
facebook: @GotAPick