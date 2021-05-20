Helen Plank, 77, died on May 8, 2021, with her family by her side in Palestine, Texas.

She was born April 3, 1944 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Kenneth Fletcher and Alma Louise Cooley. Helen graduated from Charles Page High School.

In 1963, she met Eugene Plank while they were serving on staff at a youth camp. They were married in 1964 and began a lifelong ministry as Eugene pastored churches in across Oklahoma, West Virginia and Texas.

Later, Helen earned her music education degree from UT Tyler and began an adventurous teaching career that took the family across the world, serving communities in the Philippines, Japan and England.

Helen and Eugene have been seasonal residents of Baudette for over 20 years.

Helen’s true legacy was love. Through her own Encouragement Ministry, Helen regularly shared the love of Jesus, sending people cards, notes, gifts and sharing scripture she knew would instill hope in the Lord.

Helen is survived by her husband of 56 years, Eugene; sons Paul Plank and Tim Plank, daughter Stephanie Locke, their spouses and 5 grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at Christ Community Church in Palestine, May 15th at 10am.

