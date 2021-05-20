Leslie (Les) Maynard Langton, 85

Leslie (Les) Maynard Langton (Maynard to his family), 85, of Intl Falls passed away on March 2, 2021 at Rainy Lake Medical Center.

Les was born to parents Wilbert and Mary (Copeland) Langton in Pembina, North Dakota on November 2, 1935. When Les was 3, his family moved to Williams, Minnesota.

Les graduated from Williams High School in 1953. While in high school, he was a member of the Williams High School Hockey team and participated in the Minnesota State Boys High School Hockey Tournament. During the summers, he worked construction and worked on the Holler School in Int’l Falls. After graduation, he attended Barber College in St Paul, Minnesota. He worked in various places as a barber: East Grand Forks and Fosston before entering the United States Army. He served in Germany 1958-1960 and was in the Reserves until 1964. Upon discharge from the army, he purchased a barber shop in Littlefork, Minnesota. While in Littlefork, he would eat at the cafe where he met his future wife, Patricia Fiedler. They were married March 18, 1961. To this union, 4 children were born: Kelly Ann, Lindsey Maynard, Constance Marie and Bobbi Lee. In 1968 the family moved to Int’l Falls where Les opened a barber shop. He had shops in a variety of locations over the years: by the Chicago Cafe, the Iltis Building, the Banen Building (which burned) and Frederick Hotel. He also was a projectionist at the Border Theater and the Skyway Drive-in Theater. In 1976, Les began working in the process center at Boise Cascade as a truck driver. He continued operating the barber shop on days off until 1981. He worked in Boise paper mill until his retirement in 1999.

Les enjoyed playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, listening to music, watching westerns, gardening, hunting and fishing. Once he had grandchildren, he would be found going to various school functions and sporting events, often taking one grandchild one direction while the parents were taking one a different direction. He was their biggest fan. He also enjoyed visiting with his family and would often “show up” for a visit.

Les was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 53 years-Patricia, his sisters: Annie Olson, Audrey Olson and Velma Lund, sisters-in-law: Frances Langton, Ione Langton and Gladys Williamson, brothers-in-law: Ralph Olson, Howard Olson, Clarence Lund, C.E (Clarence) Williamson, Joel Fiedler, and Elywin Siltman; nephews: Bradley Langton, Johnny Olson and Shane Langton, nieces: Patricia Olson and Christina Sorrels.

Les is survived by his children: Kelly Langton-Antin, Lindsey Langton, Constance Johnson and Bobbi (Nick) Sivonen; his grandchildren: Austia (Dustin) Lewis, Stephen Antin, Holland (Stephen) Slick, Kyle (Shelby) Johnson, Avery, Parker & Paxton Sivonen; three great-granddaughters: Scarlett, Bellamy and Shiloh Lewis and a great grandson arriving in June; brothers: Ronald Langton and Garry Langton; sister-in-law Alice Siltman; former son-in-law Kevin Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Ericsburg Cemetery in Ericsburg.

