Lake of the Woods School (Minn,) Board of Education Scheduled Meeting for July 26, 2021

Lake of the Woods School ISD #390 July 26, 2021 Board of Education Meeting @ 7:00 PM Remotely Via Zoom, YouTube Live Board Meeting Agenda 1. Call to Order 2. Pledge of Allegiance 3. Approval of Agenda 4. Approval of Consent Agenda a. Approval of Minutes b. Approval of Invoices and Statements c. Personnel-Resignations, Retirements and Appointments i. Resignations: 1. Michaela Monson- Elementary Teacher 5. Board Presenters 6. Written Communications 7. Old Business 8. New Business a. Approval Resolution for the 2021-2022 Membership in the MSHSL b. Approval of room lease agreement with Busy Bee’s Daycare c. Approval of room lease agreement with Treehouse Tot’s Daycare d. Approval of contract with Thoele Photography for the 2021-2022 school year e. Approval of Athletic Fees Schedule 9. Other Business 10. Adjourn Publish July 21, 2021