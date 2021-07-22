The City of East Grand Forks is currently in a “Drought Warning Phase” and is asking residents to voluntarily limit all non-essential water use. Non-essential uses would include lawn irrigation, car washing, swimming pool filling and power washing. Please contact the East Grand Forks Water and Light Department if you have any further questions.

Thank you for your cooperation.

The City of East Grand Forks Water, Light, Power, and Building

600 Demers Avenue

East Grand Forks, MN 56721

218-773-1163