| logout
New Americans Integration Center hosting COVID-19 vaccinations Monday July 26 2:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m.
New Americans Integration Center hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic with partnership of Polk County Public Health at July 26th from 2.30pm-4.00pm. We encouraging the community to get the vaccine.
Anyone who will take the vaccine we will provide free lunch.
Registration Link
Contact Information
Phone Call :+1 (218) 693-9727
Email: [email protected]
1401 central Ave Nw
East Grand forks, MN 56721