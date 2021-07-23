Joseph Larry Page, 83

Joseph Larry Page died on January 14, 2021 at his home in East Grand Forks while surrounded by family. Larry was born in Lake Pleasant Township, Red Lake County, MN on May 14th, 1937. He was the 7th of eleven children born to Florio and Esther (Grandbois) Page.

Larry grew up in rural Red Lake Falls, MN where he attended country school through 5th grade and finished his education in Red Lake Falls. He enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 17 in June 1954 and was honorably discharged in June 1957. While in the Army he received training as a welder/machinist and used those skills throughout his career while employed building and repairing farm, construction, and industrial machinery. He retired from American Crystal Sugar Company in 1999.

Larry married Karen Knight on July 19, 1958 in Red Lake Falls, MN. Larry and Karen made their home in East Grand Forks, MN where they raised their four children, Teresa, Troy, Tony, and Todd. Together they loved to travel, especially to visit family all across the country. Larry was honored to participate in a Veteran’s Honor Flight trip to Washington, DC in October 2019. Larry and Karen were happiest when they were at their lake home near Long Point on Lake of the Woods, MN. Over the decades they hosted many gatherings of family and friends at the lake. In addition to his love of fishing, Larry also enjoyed hunting with family and friends.

Larry was first diagnosed with kidney cancer (renal cell carcinoma) in 2004 when he had a kidney removed. The cancer returned in 2013 and since that time he has endured many surgeries, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and radiation treatments. He faced each step of his cancer journey with strength and courage.

Larry is survived by his daughter Teresa (Craig) Marston and sons, Troy Page, Tony Page and Todd (Carla) Page; grandchildren Kyle Marston, Oliver, Emma, Cooper and Abigail Page, Aaron and Erica Page, Renzo Celis, Arielle, and Brianna Page; great-grandsons Kellan and Reid Marston, Ian and Jordan Page and Nicholas Celis. He is also survived by siblings Genevieve (Howard) Hanson, Lucille Weiss, Dorothy Grover, Shirley Konickson, Carol (Jack) Bechly, Darrell (Linda) Page and Allan (Pam) Page. He was preceded in death by his wife Karen (March 25, 2019), his parents Florio and Esther Page, his brother Vernon Page and sisters Darlene Pollard and Diane Page. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.

The family would like to thank the many healthcare workers who cared for Larry over the years. Your kindness, dedication and compassion are greatly appreciated.

Memorials preferred to Altru’s Filling the Gap program, Hospice of the Red River Valley, Honor Flight of ND/MN or a charity of your choice.

Graveside Service: 3:30 PM on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Resurrection Cemetery, 2203 River Rd. NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721 with Military Honors provided by the EGF American Legion Post #157, VFW Post #3817, and the MN National Guard.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN