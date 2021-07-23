Philip John Pelowski, 84

Philip John Pelowski was born on December 25, 1936 in Sleepy Eye, MN. At the age of 2, Philip was adopted by Joseph and Annie (Dolney) Pelowski and made his home in Polonia Twp, Roseau County, near Greenbush. Philip was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leo, MN and attended school in Greenbush. Following school, he worked on the family farm. He was united in marriage to Loretta Ann Blawat on June 20, 1959, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. The two then moved to St. Paul for a few years until moving back home in 1963 where he worked his family’s farm in Polonia Twp until 1968. He and Loretta then moved into Greenbush where he worked for Polaris Industries. In December of 1970, Philip started working at the Greenbush school as a custodian. He worked until his retirement in June of 1999. After Loretta’s passing in March of 1999, Philip continued to make his home in Greenbush where he passed away on June 18, 2021 at the age of 84.

Philip was a past member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leo and a present member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush. For many years, Philip actively served as a board member for Blessed Sacrament Cemetery. In 1972 he started as the caretaker for the church and cemetery grounds of which he maintained for years. For several years, he also worked on call for the Greenbush Nursing Home in maintenance. Philip loved country music. Throughout the years, he made 4 trips to Nashville. He was very passionate about gardening and pickling, made the best horseradish and salsa, enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing cards and telling jokes.

Philip is survived by his Son Dennis of Greenbush, Daughter Janice of Dexter, IA, Grandson Brenton of Dexter, IA, Granddaughter Stephanie of West Des Moines, IA, Great Grandchildren Stormie and Landon both of West Des Moines, IA; Sister Dora Pelowski of Olivia, MN, his Nieces and Nephews: Lynn (Craig) Erickson of Marine on St. Croix, MN, Rodney (Michelle) Anderson of Scandia, MN, Bobby (Lynette) Blawat of Greenbush, Cynthia (Dan) Margo of Cohasset, MN, Billy (Barb) Blawat of Greenbush, Becky (Jeff) Johnston of Roseau, MN, Brian (Nancy) Blawat of Greenbush, Barbie (Billy) Blawat of Badger, MN, and Bradley (Cathi) Blawat of Greenbush.

He was preceded in death by his Parents Joseph and Annie, Wife Loretta, Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law Delores and Merle Anderson, Brothers-in-law Rudy, Floyd Jr., and Rafine Blawat.

Funeral services were held at 11:00AM, Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush with Fa. George Noel presiding. Alice M. Blawat was the Organist playing congregational hymns “Be Not Afraid”, “Wherever you Go”, “May the Peace of The Lord Be With You”, and “I Heard the Voice of Jesus Say”. Darcy Hasson was the Song Leader and Robert Novacek was the Reader. Philip’s Casket Bearers were Brian Blawat, Dwight Hasson, LeRoy Pulczinski, John Stanislawski, Rodney Anderson and Pat Sanford. Philip’s grand children and great grandchildren Brenton, Stephanie, Stormie and Landon were his Honorary Bearers.

Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment services were held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Cemetery following services.

Funeral arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.