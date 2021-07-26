Robert Jerome Carlson, 90

Robert Jerome Carlson, age 90, of Karlstad, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota. Bob was born June 13, 1931, in Warren, Minnesota, to Alfred Johannes and Lillian (Johnson) Carlson. He graduated from Karlstad High School and attended Bemidji College. He enlisted in the US Army and served in the 6th Armored Division. On February 20, 1956, he married Carol Turnwall and together they raised six children. Bob was a businessman personified. He worked with his father in the Mobil Fuel Oil company. He was then recruited to start his State Farm Insurance Agency. Bob also opened the Pack Rat Store in Karlstad with Jr. Peterson and Gene Anderson. He then opened the SuperAmerica Service Station (currently known as Karlstad Korner). Bob next ventured into purchasing the local grocery store. He also owned the Karlstad Creamery. He served as an agent for State Farm Insurance for over 65 years, for several years being recognized as the top-producer nationwide and was a lifetime member of their prestigious President’s Club. Bob was very conscious of the need to be of service in the community. He served on the Karlstad City Council for many years. Bob was also a member of Karlstad’s First Lutheran Church and Lion’s Club. He was also an avid golfer and a member of the Karlstad Golf Club. He gave back to his community in many, many ways. Bob also loved baseball, having been the first left-handed pitcher to be recruited by the New York Yankees. He played for the Missouri Miners and the Fond du lac Ball Club, which were a part of the New York Yankee Minor League Club. He especially enjoyed pitching to Mickey Mantle. Bob also loved the Minnesota Vikings, being a devoted fan and a season ticket holder for 35+ years. Above all, Bob loved his family. Leaving behind to cherish Bob’s memory are his children Todd (Patti) Carlson, Etta (Jerry) Souder, Christopher Carlson, Richard Carlson, and Elizabeth Carlson; and grandchildren Alex, Samantha, Michael, Kelsey, Gabrielle, Tara Jo, Miranda, and Aaron. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol; daughters Kim Angela Carlson and Sonja Ann Carlson; his parents Alfred and Lillian Carlson; and his siblings Marcella Turnbull, Maxine Oistad, and Allen Carlson. Funeral services for Bob will be held on Friday, July 30, at 11:00am at the First Lutheran Church of Karlstad, with visitation on Thursday, July 29, from 5 to 7 PM. Interment will follow at the Karlstad Cemetery. Arrangements are being provided by Whispering Pines Funeral Cremation Service serving Northern Minnesota.