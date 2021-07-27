Betty Jane Olson, 84

Betty Jane Olson was born March 14,1937, to Helmer and Leona Olson at home in Border, Minnesota. She passed away March 13,2021 at home in Corpus Christi (Flour Bluff) Texas. She attended the Border School grades 1-8 and the Indus High School grades 9-12. She also went to college for Medical Assistant. In 1956 at Border Church she married Don Anderson who was in the Navy. They were stationed at Whidbey Island, just off the coast of Washington, and later to Guam, the Aleutian Islands of Alaska and back to the United States to Corpus Christi, Texas. While in Guam, they adopted Donn Heath in 1969 and Twyla later in Corpus Christi. In 1970 hurricane Celia demolished their trailer house and they lost everything they owned. They worked hard and constructed a trailer court, which they managed for years. Betty being the hard-working gal she was, went to small motor repair class, so she could maintain her lawn mower. Later she became interested in selling real estate. She later went to work for the Corpus Christi Army Department metal works in the helicopter plating shop. They didn’t have a manual so she developed one for them and later received an award and plaque for it. When she finally retired she would travel from southern Texas to northern Minnesota to spend her summer at the old home place. She spent many hours making cards and playing dominos with her sister Mildred and Mildred’s family. Betty loved taking pictures and going on 4-wheeler rides. Betty could be found watching a local Birchdale ball game, men’s or women’s, attending graduation parties, birthday parties, taking meals to the men in the fields with Mildred, Sunday dinners or any event that was happening, even helping to wrap chickens for the freezer (always with her camera). She was so loved and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Vivian Neumann-Walker.

She is survived by her son, Donn Heath and daughter Twyla, granddaughter Desserie (Michael) and great grandson Sylus, foster grandchildren, her sisters Mildred Hasbargen, Shirley (John) Miovac, Kathy Peters, Nan Sether and many nieces and nephews.

If so desired, memorial donations may be sent to Border Evangelical Free Church Building Fund,

907 County Road 4 Baudette, MN 56623.