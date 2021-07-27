Daniel G. Williams, 59

Daniel G. Williams passed away on June 5, 2021 at the Altru Medical Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota due to complications from COVID-19 China virus.

Dan was born on May 22, 1962 at the Williams homestead in Potamo township, Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota. He was the second child of William (Bill) and Karyl (Brunner) Williams.

In 1983, he married Sharon Smith of Warroad. They had two children, Jessica Corrine and Joshua Daniel.

Dan had a deep love and appreciation for the land that he grew up on. He enjoyed gardening, and along with vegetables and berries, had beautiful flowering plants around his home every summer. He was a talented builder and built the beautiful log home he lived in. Dan was artistic, especially with wood, and his works of art will be enjoyed by loved ones for years to come. He achieved a lifelong dream when he was able to purchase and operate his own sawmill. Dan loved his family and his country. He was very patriotic and flew the American flag.

Dan is survived by his partner, Gail Haugen, children Jessica (Scottie) Peterson and Joshua Williams, parents Bill and Karyl Williams, siblings John Williams, Karla (Tim) Kirkeby, Karen Fish, Paul (Diana) Williams and Tom Williams, grandchildren Britnay McCoy, Dylan McCoy and Shelby Williams plus many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Internment will be at the Potamo Township cemetery.