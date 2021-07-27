David Berton Dokken, 77

Memorial services 11 AM Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Lakeroad Chapel, north of Baudette. Interment will be at the Moe-Rose Cemetery in Roseau.

David Berton Dokken passed peacefully on December 21st, 2020.

He was born on April 24th, 1943 to Clarence and Christine (Rice) Dokken in Pinecreek, MN, where he was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. David grew up on the family farm and graduated from Roseau High School in 1961. He had a challenging career managing the Purchasing Department at Polaris for 40 years before retiring.

David married Adeline Skjordahl on August 24th,1966 and they settled in Roseau, MN where they raised their daughters, Kristin and Stephanie. David had many hobbies and interests. He loved to hunt and fish. He loved to travel and was able to visit many States and Countries over the years. His personal favorite was Japan and he loved the culture and customs of this Country. As an amateur photographer, he enjoyed taking photos for family events, weddings and wildlife. He loved the latest and greatest- from cars to technology- he was always on top of the latest trend. With a sharp mind, he was always learning. After retiring, they moved north of Baudette, MN and were members of the Lake Road Chapel. He loved his Church family and the fellowship with the parishioners. One of his favorite activities after retirement was simply driving around the countryside with his pug and afterwards making a mean barbeque. After Adeline passed, he moved to New Ulm to be closer to his daughters and resided at Woodstone Senior Living. He will forever be remembered as a generous, loving and kind father, grandfather, and friend to all.

He is survived by Daughters, Kristin Henning and Stephanie Breeden, both of New Ulm, MN; Granddaughter, Paige Henning; Great-Granddaughter Isabella, “Grand Dogger” Pixie, Sister-in-Law, Joan Dokken, and many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Adeline; Parents Christine and Clarence Dokken; Brothers Jerome and Luverne Dokken, Sisters in Law Muriel Dokken and Viola Erickson.