FORECLOSURE/Benoni W. Swearson and Thelma L. Swearson, or Successors, as Trustees of the Benoni W. Swearson and Thelma L. Swearson Trust,

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 5, 2008

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $100,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Benoni W. Swearson and Thelma L. Swearson, or Successors, as Trustees of the Benoni W. Swearson and Thelma L. Swearson Trust, under Agreement dated July 6, 2007

MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on December 1, 2008 as Document Number 85991 in the Office of the County Recorder of Lake Of The Woods County, Minnesota.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: None.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The East 450 feet of that portion of the SW 1/4 NE 1/4, lying and being North of the North right-of-way line of State Trunk Highway No. 11, in Section 9, Township 160, Range 30, West of the 5th Principal Meridian, Minnesota, containing 5 acres, more or less; together with the right of second parties, their heirs and assigns, of egress and ingress through a bay or bayou in said SW 1/4 NE 1/4, said Section 9, through the continuation of said bay or bayou through Gov. Lot 1, said Section 9; said bay or bayou to be left in its natural state, however, subject to the highwater easement acquired by the United States of America. And a tract of land described as follows, to-wit: lying also in the County of Lake of the Woods and State of Minnesota: starting at the Northeast corner of SW 1/4 of NE 1/4 of Section 9, Township 160, Range 30, which is the point of beginning, thence North along the boundary line between Lot 1 and Lot 4, said Section 9, be a point on the shore line of Rainy River, thence West along said shore line a distance of 100 feet to a point, thence South a distance of 50 feet to a point; thence East at right angles to a point 60 ft. West of the 1/16th line between Lots 1 and 4; thence South at right angles to a point on the South boundary line of Lot 1, thence East along said boundary line a distance of 60 feet to the point of beginning. Reserving, however to Grantors, their heirs, successors and assigns of survivors, heirs, successors and assigns, the right of reasonable ingress and egress across the above described tract of land, from Rainy River, to other lands of grantors, in said Lot 1, Section 9, Township 160, Range 30, containing 0.307 acres, more or less, subject to an easement in favor of the United States of America for flowage purposes.

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 2398 SE STATE HWY 11 SE, BAUDETTE, MN 56623

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Lake Of The Woods County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $111,669.01

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Wells Fargo Home Equity

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 31-0913-010

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM.

PLACE OF SALE: Lake Of The Woods County Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 206 Eighth Ave, Baudette, MN 56623.

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on March 16, 2022.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: July 23, 2021

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

TROTT LAW, P.C.

By: /s/

*N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.*

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

25 Dale Street North

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(21-0262-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.