PROBATE/Taylor William Blossom
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 39-PR-21-118
In Re: Estate of
Taylor William Blossom,
Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR
HEARING ON PETITION FOR
DETERMINATION OF DESCENT
Wanda B. Kelley (“Petitioner”) has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent.
It is Ordered that on August 23, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held via Zoom
on the petition.
The petition represents that the Decedent died intestate more than three (3) years ago leaving
property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property,
and assign the property to the persons entitled.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the
hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a
copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days
before the time set for the hearing.
BY THE COURT
Dated: July 19, 2021 /s/ Donna Dixon
Judge of District Court
Dated: July 19, 2021 /s/ Courtney Hanet
Court Administrator
Publish July 28, August 4, 2021