PROBATE/Taylor William Blossom

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 39-PR-21-118

In Re: Estate of

Taylor William Blossom,

Decedent.

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR

HEARING ON PETITION FOR

DETERMINATION OF DESCENT

Wanda B. Kelley (“Petitioner”) has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent.

It is Ordered that on August 23, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held via Zoom

on the petition.

The petition represents that the Decedent died intestate more than three (3) years ago leaving

property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property,

and assign the property to the persons entitled.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the

hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.

Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a

copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days

before the time set for the hearing.

BY THE COURT

Dated: July 19, 2021 /s/ Donna Dixon

Judge of District Court

Dated: July 19, 2021 /s/ Courtney Hanet

Court Administrator

Publish July 28, August 4, 2021