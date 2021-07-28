Betty J. Larsen, 78

Betty J. Larsen passed away on July 26, 2021 at her home in Roseau, MN at the age of 78.

Betty was born on November 11, 1942 in Strathcona, MN to Joseph and Rose (Cwikla) Burian. She attended grade school in the Grass Lake School and graduated from Greenbush High School in 1960. She and Harold Larsen were married on September 16, 1960 in Badger. They lived in Missoula, MT where they operated the Airport Café and Lounge, then to Crystal Falls, MI where they operated the Coast to Coast store. In 1970, they returned to Roseau area to farm in Wannaska, MN and build/manage rental house units. Betty worked at the Roseau County Courthouse as a court reporter, and later became the Clerk of Court.

In her retirement, she enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with her family. She traveled to Yuma, AZ for many winters.

She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Kris) Larsen of Warroad and Brian (Melissa) Larsen of Wannaska, MN; grandchildren, Ian, Zachery, Ashley, Brandon, Alex and Kati; great-grandchildren, Adrian, Colton, Cooper, Rose, Ruby, Tessa and Troy; and siblings, Joe Jr. (Shirley) Burian of Badger, Robert (Carol Bertilson) Burian of Princeton, MN, Mildred (Verland) Brateng of Roseau and Ruth (Paul) Cookson of Silverdale, WA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Larsen in 1996; and brother, John Burian.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 2 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Visitation will be on Monday evening from 5-7 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Mickinock Cemetery in Wannaska. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com