Covid concerns close Care Center, Arc to visitors again

Julie Bergman

Editor

On Wednesday evening, July 21, residents, their families and staff at the LakeWood Care Center and Parker’s Arc received the bad news that visitors will not be allowed for the near future due to COVID-19 concerns.

Jeffry Stampohar, President of LakeWood Health Center, confirmed that two people with direct contact to the facilities had tested positive for COVID-19, even though both were fully vaccinated. He said their symptoms were very mild but out of precaution three residents are in quarantine and visitation is suspended.

The entire staff and population of the facilities were tested Monday and will need to all test negative one more time before the facility can resume allowing visitors, Stampohar said.

