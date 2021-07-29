Paul Allen Olsonawski, 55, a lifelong Lancaster area farmer passed away at Lakewood Health in Baudette, Minnesota early Saturday morning, July 24th, 2021. Paul was born May 20, 1966 in Hallock, Minnesota to Johnny and Sophie (Boroski) Olsonawski. He was baptized in Holy Rosary Catholic Church and grew up on the family farm near Lancaster, Minnesota. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1984. Paul farmed in Richardville Township of Kittson County his entire adult life. On January 13, 2012 he was united in marriage to Dawn Miesner in Maui, Hawaii. He enjoyed fishing and spending time at the lake. Paul was the President of the Kittson County Watershed District and had served on the board for several years.

Family members include his wife, Dawn; children, Katie, Minneapolis, MN, Sky (Charles Regan), Thompson, ND, Hunter (Kristen Halley), Lancaster, MN and Tanner, Bird Island, MN; grandchildren, Beaumont and Sloane; brothers, Joe (Heidi), Keith and Scott all of Lancaster, and Lorie (Mike) Vagle, Hallock, MN; in-laws, Tom and Pat Miesner, Lancaster; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Paul’s farm north of Lancaster at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery, rural Lancaster. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Rev. Galen Nordin, presiding. Special music will be performed by Galen Nordin, Ray and Katrice Housker and Erik Finney. Fr. Maschio Mascarenghas will preside at the committal service. Casket bearers will be Joe Olsonawski, Keith Olsonawski, Scott Olsonawski, Lester Wallenberg, Arlen Lyberg and Jim Kohler.