Steam and Gas Show is this weekend

Organizers of the 49th Annual Lake of the Woods Steam and Gas Show, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 31 and August 1, are billing this year’s event as “back to normal.” This, after a scaled back event took place in 2020, due to COVID-19 precautions.

This year, the snack shack will return serving up “homemade grub” and the pulled pork and turkey dinner, scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m, will also return to the list of events.

To read more subscribe to the Northern Light Region