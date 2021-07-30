Ballard’s Resort notes 60th Anniversary

“Pack up, we’re moving north,” Keith Ballard said to his wife Rosie after returning from a fishing trip to Lake of the Woods with his co-workers.

The year was 1960 and by that spring, Keith and Rosie opened Ballard’s Resort on the Rainy River.

The resort was known as Smith’s Resort when the Ballards decided to leave their chicken hatchery in West Bend, Iowa, to dedicate their lives to the resort.

Now in its third generation of family ownership, Ballard’s is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

