February 3, 1953 – July 27, 2021

Donald James Hecht, 68 years old passed away on July 27, 2021 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND surrounded by his loving family. Donnie was born on February 3, 1953 to Vernon and Elizabeth (Betty Ann Jeffrey) Hecht in Grand Forks, ND.

Donnie graduated from Sacred Heart High School in EGF, MN in 1971. His entrepreneurship began at a young age when he made and sold popcorn at the outdoor skating rinks. In high school he worked as a chef at the Westward Ho and acquired amazing cooking skills. From there he headed to Alaska where he had numerous fishing and carpentry jobs. Upon returning home he began building homes and then started HH&K with his brother Mike and Friend Loren Krom. After 18 years they sold the company and Donnie went on his own flipping houses. From there he went to American Crystal until his retirement in 2019.

Donnie’s passion in life, other than his wife Roxy, was fishing, playing cards, tinkering in his shop and helping anyone that needed it.

Donnie and Roxy Tinkler were married in 2016 after being together for 23 years.

Donnie is survived by his wife Roxy. Children Stacey (Curt) Seim; Leah (Bob) Sorber; Tanya Tinkler; Shawn Tinkler; 11 Grandchildren; 4 Great Grandchildren; Siblings: Diane Vonasek; Terry (Kathy) Hecht; Jack (Sandy) Hecht; Mike (Patti) Hecht; Anita (Brent) Kemnitz; Mary Overvold; Brenda (Mark) Moore; Bruce (Bambi) Hecht; Alyce (Eric) Lord; Gail Flom; Sister-in-Law Dawn (Dale) Keena; Sister-in-Law Danette Heintze; Brother-in-Law Todd (Claudia) Heintze; Many nieces and nephews and all of his fishing buddies and friends. He was preceded in death by his mom and dad; brother Patrick; mother-in-law; father-in-law; step father-in-law and three sister-in-laws.

Donnie–keep fishing, catch the big one and keep playing cards!

A Celebration of Life will held Sunday August 8, 2021 at 5 p.m. at the American Legion East Grand Forks, MN. All family and friends are welcome.