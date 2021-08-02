Gene Dale Skarsten, 74, of East Grand Forks, MN passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021.

Gene was born March 6th, 1947, in Grand Forks, ND to Albert (Pops) and Gwen (Thoreson) Skarsten. He was raised on Walnut Street with his 5 siblings. In 1965, prior to graduating high school, he enlisted in the Air Force and was on active duty stateside during the Vietnam war. While in the Air Force he earned his GED and after serving 4 years, Gene began his career working in hardware. He worked at Simonson Lumber and Hardware for over 30 years where he shared jokes with customers daily. On June 11th, 1976, he married Linda Boushey at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks, MN. Together they had two daughters, Milissa and Amy.

Gene was a great musician, spending most of his life playing in bands as a talented guitarist and singer. He was an avid collector of music memorabilia that he gained in the many meetings he had with the country music icons he admired. He displayed his prize collection in his bar in the garage where he spent his time listening to music and tipping back a cold beer. Gene also loved fishing, spending time with his family, especially his grandsons, nieces and nephews. Hanging out with his dogs and watching the weather channel were another of his favorite pastimes.

He is survived by his wife Linda and daughters Milissa (Ryan) Van Eps of East Grand Forks, MN, and Amy (Dave) Bohlman of Hatton, ND; Two grandsons Jace and Evan Van Eps; Sisters Linda (Tim) Holmstrom, Judy (John) Brewinski, Patty (Duane) Goebel and brother Al Skarsten as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law Joan and Terry Syvertson and sister-in-law Karen Mason.

Memorial Service: Was held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Dahl Funeral Home with Monsignor Mike Foltz presiding. Military Honors were provided by the EGF American Legion Post 157, EGF VFW Post 3817 and the US Air Force. Memorial service can be watched at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com on Gene’s obituary page.

