Rebekah Joyce Knapp, 41

Rebekah Joyce Knapp was born in Robbinsdale, MN, on November 9, 1979, and grew up in Karlstad, MN. She was called home to glory on July 27, 2021. Her name was a reflection of how she lived: Joyfully (Joyce) Devoted (Rebekah). Her first devotion was to Christ Jesus, her Lord and from that flowed her joyful devotion to family, friends, and over 1,000 birth moms and babies. Over the 23 years of serving, Rebekah travelled over 1,400,000 miles. She loved people, nature, gardening, canning, quilting, sewing, and serving others. Rebekah worked as a secretary at Natural Way Mills Trust, (Middle River) for 15 years, while she became established as a midwife. Her dad was the foreman at the mill, and she enjoyed “giving him orders.” She moved to Fertile, MN, in 2008, and then to rural Bejou in 2019. She was an EMT for the Karlstad and Fertile Volunteer Ambulance Departments. She practiced as a midwife in the area for 23 years, and held an annual baby birthday party for the families she served. Left to mourn her passing are her parents: Charles and Joyce (Lindgren) Knapp, Mason, WI; siblings: Rachel (Jordan) Dahl, Newfolden, MN; Phillip (Megan Hendrickson, Lancaster, MN) Knapp, Wasilla, AK; Peter (Brianna) Knapp, Kennedy, MN; Ruth (Robert) Penegor, Mellen, WI; Paul (Tierney) Knapp, Donaldson, MN and Rose (Tristan) Pankratz, Lancaster, MN; and grandmother: Helen (Loucks) Knapp, Willmar, MN; special friends: Nathanael Eisele, Williams, MN and Sara Waldorf, rural Warren, MN. Also, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by infant brother Philemon Knapp; grandparents Harry and Verna (Johnson) Lindgren, and George Knapp; uncle, Carlos dos Santos, and cousin, David Delfosse. The LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away; blessed be the name of the LORD. Job 1:21 Funeral Services, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, New Journey Church, 505 9th St , Fosston, MN, live stream at www.newjourneyfosston.com Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2021 , 8 p.m. Prayer Service, and 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, New Journey Church, 505 9th St, Fosston, MN. Burial: 3 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Hegland Lutheran Cemetery, rural Karlstad, MN.