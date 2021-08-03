Leave a Comment

Richard Babler passed away peacefully at 8:51 pm, surrounded by his family on his birthday July 17th, at his home in Olivia, at the age of 86. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 9th, 2021, 10:00 am, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 405 E Thorpe Ave., Ada, MN 56510. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 8th, from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Funeral Home of Twin Valley.

Richard Arlen Babler was born on July 17, 1935 to Elvin and Myrtle (Kappel) Babler in Ada, Minnesota.

He attended Borup Public School and entered the Army in 1955, serving one tour in Korea. He returned home and was married to Mary Nirschl on July 8th, 1957, then finished his military term in 1958.

He was a very skilled and talented man; school janitor, butcher, insurance sales, potato farm manager and mechanic. For the last 27 years of his working career, he maintained the Babler Lake Ice Roads at Lake of the Woods. He was respected by all who knew him. But his most important and favorite job was being an amazing husband, father and grandfather. He was so loved and will be so missed!

Some hobbies included Model T racing, fishing, hunting, and traveling (covering 50 states). He was a devout Catholic, a lifetime member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and the VFW.

He is survived by his wife Mary, of 64 years, his children; Bruce Babler, Kathy Olson, Peter (Amy) Babler, Lynn Stander, Rhonda (Tom) Grover, Lisa Babler, Heidi Babler; 18 Grandchildren; 25 Great Grandchildren; 2 Great Great Grandchildren; and his siblings, Vince (LaVonne) Babler and Ruth Herringer. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Helen Sargent and brother Gerald “Butchie” Babler and son in law, Ben Olson.

Blessed Be His Memory