Benedix, Gregory Todd, 55

Benedix, Gregory Todd, age 55 of Burnsville passed away suddenly on August 1, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents: Carl and Marlys; brother-in-law, Tony Kloehn; sister-in-law: Kathy Benedix; nephew, Cory Benedix. Survived by his children: Rachel and Ryan Benedix; siblings: Jerry Benedix, Glenda Dailey, Galen (Michele) Benedix, Gordon Benedix, Grant Benedix, and Gina Kloehn; also by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends including his dog, Scamp. Memorial service 11am Friday, August 6, 2021, 11am at White Funeral Home (12804 Nicollet Ave) Burnsville. Memorial visitation one hour prior to the service.