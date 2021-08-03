Gloria (LaValla) Baade, 85 of Baudette, MN passed away at Sanford Medical Center Fargo, ND July 31st, 2021.

Gloria was born on January 3, 1936 to Fabian and Mae LaValla in Williams, MN. She attended school in Williams, MN and graduated in 1953.

She married Darrel Baade October 1, 1953 and they had 5 children. They raised their children on a farm in Pitt, MN. They shared a beautiful life together and are now together again.

Their first years of marriage, Gloria worked in the garden and grain fields with her husband Darrel and father-in-law Floyd. She went to work at the Sears Catalog Store in 1975. She worked there many years until she joined Darrel at Rowell Laboratories. She worked there until she retired and she and Darrel spent a lot of time camping in their fifth wheel. They visited all of the state parks in MN and spent several winters in Arkansas.

The big highlight of the year though, was our annual camping trip. The whole family meets at a campground in MN and she treasured this time when everyone can get together. She loved her family very much. The annual bean bag tournament was the highlight of the weekend and she was the champion a time or two! Her last family camping trip was a week before she passed.

After Darrel passed away in 1999, she continued to live at their farm in Pitt until 2016. She kept herself busy by working part time at Ben Franklin, she was very proud of how well she kept that dollar section. She also volunteered at the food shelf and the museum.

She sold the farm and moved to a little house on the Rainy River, next to her son, Jeff. There he kept her very busy helping with the garden, canning and most recently helping to raise his chickens.

She found so much joy sewing beautiful quilts for everyone in the family, canning jelly for everyone to enjoy, canning veggies from the garden, hauling wood to her little wood stove so she could enjoy the heat that only a wood stove could provide. Her most recent enjoyment was sewing purses which I am sure you can find on several women in Baudette and elsewhere.

She is survived by her children Doris (George) Taylor, Jeff (Joni) Baade, Marcia (Dan) Richards, Doug Baade, Valerie Patraw. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, Sister Cecelia Norton, brothers, John and Roger LaValla, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceeded in death by her husband Darrel Baade, her parents Mae and Fabian LaValla, her Father in Law, Floyd Baade, her Mother in law, Dorothy Baade, sisters, Lorraine Albrecht, Olive Dawley, Shirley Bannert, Marie Palm, Barb Heaton, Lois Boomgaarden, brothers, Stephen LaValla and David LaValla.

We will hold her in our hearts forever. She was our mom, and so much more.

Her Catholic faith meant everything to her.

Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord,

And let perpetual light shine upon her.

May she rest in peace.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 5th at 2 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baudette. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church; with interment at the Pitt-Riverside Cemetery, Pitt, MN.