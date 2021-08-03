Lake of the Woods School ISD #390 (Minn) School Board Meeting June 28, 2021

Lake of the Woods School ISD #390 June 28, 2021 Regular School Board Meeting @ 7:00 PM ITV Room Members Present: Chair Robyn Sonstegard, Vice Chair Tim Lyon, Clerk Lynnette Ellis, Treasurer Corryn Trask, Director Boyd Johnson, Director Karla Robida Others Present: Superintendent Jeff Nelson Call to Order by Chairperson Sonstegard at 7:00 PM. Pledge of Allegiance Motion by Trask Second by Ellis to approve the agenda with addition of Appointment of Samantha Lyon – Community Service & Activities Director. Motion passes unanimously. Motion by Ellis second by Johnson to approve the consent agenda as presented. Approval of Minutes, Approval of Invoices and Statements, Personnel-Resignations, Leave requests and Appointments, Appointment of: Joyce Claypool- Kindergarten teacher, Bradley Abbey- Transportation Supervisor/ Bus Driver, Katie Hasbargen- Head Softball Coach 2021-2022 school year, Samantha Lyon – Community Service & Activities Director. Resignation of: Chad Hazelton- Elementary dean of students, athletic director, Dianna Hazelton- High school math teacher. Lyon abstains, motion passes. Public Comment on 2021-2022 Return to In-person Safe Learning Plan- None Written Communications – None Old Business – None New Business Motion by Ellis second by Lyon to adopt Resolution 2020/2021-030 FY22 (2021-2022) Budget. Motion passes unanimously. Motion by Johnson second by Ellis to approve the 10 year LTFM plan (FY23) Sonstegard inquired about some of the significant costs, Putz explained that we will be doing some exterior work to the brick. Motion passes unanimously. Motion by Lyon second by Trask to award bread bid to Bimbo Bakeries for 2021-2022 school year. Motion passes unanimously. Motion by Lyon second by Johnson to approve activity passes for staff for 2021-2022 school year. Motion passes unanimously. Motion by Trask second by Lyon to approve the Vaaler Insurance renewal with the condition that they get an explanation as to the rate changes. Sonstegard stated that without the change in deductible it would have been approximately a $10,000 increase. Lyon asked if we could get more of an explanation on why and then see if we are able to look at other options and cancel, look at other options next year. Motion passes unanimously. Motion by Lyon second by Ellis to adopt Resolution 2020/2021-031 accepting a donation of $70 from Women of the Moose for graduation flowers. Motion passes unanimously. Thank you to the Women of the Moose. Motion by Robida second by Lyon to adopt Resolution 2020/2021-032 accepting a donation of $400 from Marvin and Virginia Calvin for the welding program. Motion passes unanimously. Thank you to Marvin and Virginia Calvin. Motion by Johnson second by Ellis to adopt Resolution 2020/2021-033 accepting a donation of $120,000 from Bruce A. Lundsten Estate. Motion passes unanimously. Thank you to the Lundsten Family for their generous donation. Motion by Trask second by Lyon to adopt Resolution 2020/2021-034 accepting a donation of $150 from Nyla O’Connell- Dollar for Donuts to Class of 2021 for the senior class trip. Motion passes unanimously. Motion by Trask second by Robida to approve the first reading and adoption of policies: Policy 706 Acceptance of Gifts, Policy 708 Transportation of Nonpublic School Students, Policy 710 Extracurricular Transportation, Policy 711 Videotaping on School Buses, Policy 720 Vending Machines. Motion passes unanimously. Motion by Lyon second by Ellis to approve the first of three readings of Policy 751 Sports Team State Tournament School Closing Policy. Motion passes unanimously. Chair Sonstegard asked if there was any other business, there was none. Adjourn by Chair Sonstegard at 7:22 PM. Board Chair, Robyn Sonstegard Clerk, Lynnette Ellis Publish August 4, 2021