“Pearl” or Minnie Pearl Vacura, was a fiery spirited Southern Belle. Pearl was born in Montgomery Alabama on December 12, 1933 as Minnie Pearl Andrews. Pearl passed quietly on June 10, 2021 while her son James held her hand and told her she was not alone. If you knew Pearl then you absolutely know what a character she was. Pearl could have you rolling on the floor laughing one second and terrifying you with those piercing eyes the next. It was impossible not to love her even though Pearl could be very serious when needed. Pearl loved her husband Clyde E Burroughs from 1950 until his passing in 1978. They had three boys, Thomas (Tom), Charles, and James Burroughs. Pearl was blessed with six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. In 1980 Pearl married Mitchell Vacura. Mick had three children, Becky, Jeff and Nick Vacura. Mick and Pearl retired from the Air Force in 1982 and moved back to Mick’s home town of Roseau Minnesota. Family was her life. She was loved dearly by them all. Mick and Pearl lived in the Roseau area until 2014 when they relocated to Baudette Minnesota to be close to the lake. Pearl did not want a service of any kind. She didn’t want people gathering to cry. She just wanted them to think of her and smile. So after you read this please sit down and take a second out of your busy life and remember Pearl as a wife, mom, granny, nanny, sister, Mrs. Pearl, aunt, friend or foe, and you will find yourself smiling and probably crying too, but I absolutely positively know you will have a warm feeling in your heart. I Love you mom.