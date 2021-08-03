Probate/Estate of Catherine A. Rybak, Decedent

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 39-PR-21-123 Estate of Catherine A. Rybak, Decedent. Notice of Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s will dated April 1, 2021 to the will, dated April 1, 2021, and separate writings, if any, under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Howard M. Rybak whose address is P.O. Box 196, Warroad, MN 56763, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. Dated: 7/23/21 Court Administrator Attorney for Applicant Name: Steven A. Anderson Firm: Anderson Law Offices, P.A. by Sara Thompson Street: P.O. Box 430 City, State, ZIP: Warroad, MN 56763 Attorney License No: 17435X Telephone: 218-386-1040 FAX: 218-386-3129 Email: [email protected] Publish August 4, 11, 2021