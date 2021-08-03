Probate/Estate of Taylor William Blossom, Decedent.

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 39-PR-21-118 In Re: Estate of Taylor William Blossom, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT Wanda B. Kelley (“Petitioner”) has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on August 23, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held via Zoom on the petition. The petition represents that the Decedent died intestate more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property, and assign the property to the persons entitled. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing. BY THE COURT Dated: July 19, 2021 /s/ Donna Dixon Judge of District Court Dated: July 19, 2021 /s/ Courtney Hanet Court Administrator Publish July 28, August 4, 2021