Gregory Todd Benedix, 55

Benedix, Gregory Todd, age 55 of Burnsville passed away suddenly on August 1, 2021.

Preceded in death by his parents: Carl and Marlys; brother-in-law, Tony Kloehn; sister-in-law: Kathy Benedix; nephew, Cory Benedix.

Survived by his children: Rachel and Ryan Benedix; siblings: Jerry Benedix, Glenda Dailey, Galen (Michele) Benedix, Gordon Benedix, Grant Benedix, and Gina Kloehn; also by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends including his dog, Scamp.

A memorial service was held on Friday, August 6, 2021, at White Funeral Home (12804 Nicollet Ave) Burnsville.