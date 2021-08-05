Lake of the Woods, MN, Fishing Report 8/2/2021

On the south end… Strong summer walleye patterns continue, which is a good thing for catching LOW walleyes. The two primary techniques are drifting or trolling spinners with live bait and trolling crankbaits.

Schools of walleyes obviously move around based on forage, wind, current and a variety of other factors. This past week, a couple of patterns emerged. First and very consistent, targeting walleyes in 30-34′ of water over deep mud in Big Traverse Bay. Fish of all sizes being caught.

The second pattern was off of Pine Island. With a south wind, a nice bite set up in 16 – 22 feet. Other patterns such as walleyes relating to structure are also in play.

Hammered gold, pink, yellow, orange and red / white are colors doing well. It is a good idea to use something different from your fishing partner until the walleyes tell you what they want that day.

On the Rainy River… A mixed bag on the Rainy River this week. Most walleye anglers focus on the lake this time of year but nice pockets of “local” walleyes are in the river year round. Holes, current breaks, rock piles and weed edges can all hold fish. Pull spinners or troll cranks to find scattered fish.

Pike adjacent to weeds and current breaks. Smallmouth bass in great numbers and they don’t get much attention.

The sturgeon “keep” season continues through Sep. 30. Catch and release Oct 1 – April 23, 2022.

Up at the NW Angle… Great walleye fishing up at the Angle this week. Much like the south end, one area to consider is the deep mud of Little Traverse Bay. Walleyes are set up over mud in 28 – 33 feet. Spinners and crankbaits are effective in covering water and catching these fish.

There is so much fun structure to fish where pods of walleyes are hanging out. Underwater points, sunken islands, and neck down areas are just a few also holding walleyes.

Pike are usually willing to play and continue to be active in weedy bays. Spinnerbaits, spoons, crankbaits and bucktails are good choices.

Smallmouth bass are relating to deeper rocks. Some nice muskies caught and released again this week.

Canada announced driving over the border will be possible August 9th for fully vaccinated Americans who have a negative PCR COVID test less than 72 hours old. Other ways to the Angle…

1. The LOW Passenger Service, charter boat shuttle service from the south end, is open and running. 2. If you have the right boat and expertise, boating across is an option. 3. And finally, Lake Country Air flying service, a float plane service from the south end of the lake.

A complete list of lodging and fishing packages around LOW at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/ Lodging. For last minute lodging, try the lodging availability finder at www.lakeofthewoodsmn.com/ lodging-availability-request/