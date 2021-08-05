Medicare 101 Virtual Class

Warren, Minnesota – There is a lot to do when you become eligible for Medicare and it can seem overwhelming. Minnesota’s Senior LinkAge Line® offers a class giving you answers. The Senior LinkAge Line Medicare 101 class is for people new to Medicare and would like to learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D. Topics include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage. During class, you will find out how to get the most from your benefits and how to research your Medicare plan options using the Medicare.gov site.

Space is limited, to attend please register online at www.dancingskyaaa.org or call Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433.

WHAT: New to Medicare Virtual Class

WHEN: Thursday, August 19th 2021 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Online Virtual Class

REGISTRATION: www.dancingskyaaa.org

The Senior LinkAge Line® is a free statewide service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s Area Agencies on Aging. The Senior LinkAge Line helps older Minnesotans and caregivers find answers and connect to the service and support they need. Call the Senior LinkAge Line at (800)-333-2433, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or visit www.MinnesotaHelp.info® to chat with a specialist during business hours.