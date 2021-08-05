Strathcona Fall Festival returns August 8

After three years, the Strathcona Fall Festival is back and scheduled for its traditional second Sunday of August, which is August 8. Festivities will begin with the raising of the flag at 8:30 am followed by a 9:00 am Community Church Service.

Lineup for the parade will be at 10:30 am at the race track, with the parade starting at 11:00 am. There will be parade cash and award plaques for car, farm and industrial divisions. A plate lunch will be served at noon and there will also be food vendors and snacks throughout the day. A Car and Bike Drive ‘N Park on Main Street will take place from noon to 2:00 pm.

Music will begin at the bandshell at 1:00 pm, including “Shake, Rattle & Roll”, a 50s band performing from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, followed by the OverTones. Bring your lawn chairs!

Flea Market will take place all day. The event will include food, music, friends and family fun throughout the day. This community event is sponsored by Strathcona State Bank. For general information, contact Committee Chair Tom at 218-686-8006. Flea Market vendors, contact Bob Wahl at 218 255-3759.