Marla Vasek, 62, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed into her eternal reward on Wednesday morning, August 4, 2021, with her husband and daughters at her side.

Marla Kay was born on November 14, 1958, in Warren, MN to Darold and Fredryce (Troska) Sundby. She was raised in Warren and graduated from the local high school in 1978. Following her schooling, Marla’s life took her to various places around the country and world, ultimately ending up back in Warren. Life dealt her some challenges in those years, but Marla was never one to be discouraged. She was always looking ahead to the next better thing and never shied away from sacrificing for those she loved- especially her two daughters. After returning home to be closer to her parents, Marla was blessed to find a partner for life, Danny Vasek.

On July 31, 1993, Marla was united in marriage to Danny, the two making their home on his farm near Tabor, MN. Marla brought a great deal of love and her two young daughters into a happy family. She began working at East Grand Forks Public School in 1997 as a paraprofessional. For decades, up until her final days in fact, Marla worked alongside kids at the school, being an example of patience and determination. Marla never liked to sit still and lived her life to the fullest. Even when her lung cancer diagnosis came, she pulled herself together (like always) and put even more time into caring for her family. Her grandchildren were her world: the two boys so incredibly special, and every moment with her new granddaughter a treasure.

Marla is survived by her husband, Danny, with whom she just celebrated her 28th anniversary; her daughters, Danielle (Jason) Hillhouse of Oslo, MN, and Tiffany (Michael) Holter of Alvarado, MN; her mother, Fredryce Sundby of Warren; grandchildren, Ryler, Royce, and Reggie; siblings, Darla (Rod) Myrfield, and Wanda Holter; Danny’s siblings, Janell (Clay) Thompson, Susan (Jeff) Bertsch, and Terry Vasek; mother-in-law, Janet Vasek; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Darold; and father-in-law, Albert.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday August 9, 2021, at 10:30 AM, in Bethany Lutheran

Church, East Grand Forks, MN.

VISITATION: One hour prior.

INTERMENT: Greenwood Cemetery, Warren, MN.

ARRANGEMENTS: DuBore Funeral Home, Warren, MN.

GUESTBOOK: www.DuBoreFuneralHome.com