Moosefest festivities set for August 13-15

The Moosefest returns for another year of fun in Karlstad, with events scheduled for August 13-15. Below is the complete schedule by day.

Friday, August 13:

A tractor pull begins at 5 pm at the Karlstad Firehall. A bean feed, movie, fire, bouncy house, and corn hole tournament for those 17 and under will run from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Karlstad Fire Hall.

A 5K Color Fun Run is starting at 7 pm at the Karlstad Firehall. The entry fee is $25 per entry or $75 per family. The proceeds from the event go to the Tri-County EMS.

Aces Wild DJ will be performing at the Karlstad Eagles Club from 9 am to 1 am.

Saturday, August 14:

City wide rummage sales will take place beginning at 8 am. Maps are located at Supermarket Foods and Karlstad Korner.

The golf cart parade will start at 10:30 am with line-up beginning in the Tri-County School parking lot at 10 am. The regular parade will run at 11 am, with line-up beginning at 10 am at the Tri-County School bus garage. Perry Oien earned the honor of being Grand Marshall of this year’s parade.

Following the parade, beginning at noon, food and craft vendors will be available from noon to 4 pm at Moose Park. This year’s food vendors include: Top Hawg, Maggie’s, Spud Wagon, Kim’s Koncessions, Cones on the Corner, and Lil’ Lunch Box (serving mini donuts). Also from noon to 4 pm at the Moose Park, inflatables and a mechanical bull will be made available.

As for some sporting events, a 3 on 3 basketball tournament will begin right after the parade on the Moose Park basketball court. Mud volleyball will begin at 1 pm at the Moose Park volleyball courts.

A petting zoo will be open from noon to 4 pm at the Moose Park Hockey Rink. Caricatures with Nick will be available, also from noon to 4 pm, at the Moose Park Gazebo. Sisters and Sparkles Princesses will be in attendance beginning at noon in the Moose Park.

Also from noon to 4 pm at Moose Park, face painting will be made available and the car show will take place.

Of note, raffle tickets will be sold for $10 each on Friday night (August 13) at the Karlstad Firehall and Saturday (August 14) at the Moose Park for the following three items: a 18’ by 48” pool, a Yeti Tundra Cooler, and American flag corn hole boards. The raffle winners drawing will take place at 4 pm on that Saturday from the Moose Park gazebo.

Starting at 5 pm at the Pavilion next to the clinic, a free supper will take place, with worship to follow at Gospel Tabernacle Church.

Some opportunities for enjoyment will also be available at the Karlstad Eagles Club. A corn hole tournament for those 18 years of age and older will begin at noon. A beer garden will run from noon to 1 am. Brianna Helbling will perform here from 9 pm to 1 am.

Fireworks are listed in the schedule, but, as Karlstad Fire Chief Jeremy Folland mentioned at the August 2 city council meeting, no fireworks will take place unless the area sees substantial rainfall. Speaking of fires, Folland also mentioned at this meeting that if people do have fires, they need to have them in a campfire ring.

Sunday, August 15:

The festivities will conclude with a Golf Scramble at the Karlstad Country Golf Club beginning at noon.

Also of note, Moosefest t-shirts are available for purchase for $15 apiece at the city office in small to 3xl sizes.

To stay updated on all the news surrounding Moosefest, like the Moosefest Facebook page.